In the 2007 film “Bee Movie,” Jerry Seinfeld’s character Barry B. Benson tries to strike up a conversation with Vanessa Bloome, which is played by Renee Zellweger, by asking, “You like jazz?”
She does, and so does Southern Maryland. The region will receive a large dose of it during the 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival, which runs July 8-10 in Leonardtown and at St. Clement’s Island Museum in St. Mary’s County.
“We are thrilled, thrilled, thrilled,” Karen Stone, the county’s museum division manager, said. “Last year we did it and it was a little subdued, so this year we have cranked it up and we are really excited about all the artists and the different events. It’s going to be a weekend to remember.”
In 2019, the Maryland Office of Tourism recognized the 20th anniversary of the festival with the “Maximizing Opportunities Award,” the only event in Maryland to receive such distinction.
The weekend will consist of seafood, activities, parties and most of all plenty of jazz music.
The Eric Byrd Trio will perform during welcome reception July 8 at the Inn at Leonardtown.
On July 9 at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Coltons Point, there will be performances by the Howard University Jazz Quartet, local favorite Latrice Carr and Brian Simpson.
“If you’ve heard then before you know how amazing they are,” Stone said of the HU jazz quartet. “They are a university, but oh my gosh these guys are fabulous. And we wanted Latrice because because vibrant and talented and she’s from here and she’s a national recording artist and how often does that happen in St. Mary’s County?”
The final act of the evening will be headliner and nationally acclaimed jazz artist Kim Waters.
“Every year survey we ask people for recommendations and his name just keeps cropping up to the top [of the list] and we decided, ‘Let’s just do it,’” Stone said. “His stuff is a little different; he’s a little less flamboyant, but absolutely precise and fabulous in his music so it’s a little different kind of jazz. It’s a little smoother than the edgy but still urban contemporary.”
A shuttle will transport guests from Leonardtown to the museum.
Later that night will be a no-cover afterparty at Brudergarten in Leonardtown featuring DJ Leggzz.
More live jazz as well as brunches, cruises and other events will take place throughout Leonardtown on the final day of the festival, July 10.
While the festival has been a hit over the years — the 2020 event was canceled because of the pandemic – Stone said organizers have made some changes this year.
“The first big different thing is that we’ve added a fourth artist on Saturday,” said Stone, who said last year there were just two artists.
Gates will also open at 10 a.m. and the music will begin at noon, both are two hours earlier that the 2021 festival.
“We had enough people that were interested in performing and also we would sit around and wait until noon to open,” she said, “so [we thought] ‘Why don’t we just open earlier and start the music earlier and let’s make it more of a festival and a party?’”
Stone said the festival’s uniqueness is what makes it so popular.
“Part of it is tradition because it’s been 22 years and and when it started there were no other jazz festivals around so it was the only place you could hear jazz,” she said. “There’s nowhere else where you can sit on the water and look at the Potomac and look at the island where Maryland began while listening to world-class live music in person. And you can talk to the artists and meet them, take their picture or ask them to sign something. They’re totally accessible and that’s rare.”