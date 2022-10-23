Gillian Holroyd is one of the few modern people who can actually cast spells and perform feats of supernaturalism, and thanks to this she casts a spell over a love interest.
On the one hand she does this to keep him away from a potential rival, while on the other hand she does so because she feels an attraction to him.
The spell works, but it turns out there’s a problem and that leads to plenty of awkward moments during New Direction Community Theater’s “Bell, Book and Candle,” which opens Oct. 28.
The production stars DiDi Olney as Gillian Holroyd, Justin McCright as Shepherd Henderson, Linda Hiortdahl as Aunt Queenie, Blaine Becker in the role of Nicky Holroyd and Sheila Hyman as Sidney Redlitch.
A veteran of local theater, this is the third production for McCright this year with New Direction Community Theater (he also appeared in “Middle Ground” and “Bridesmaids”) and was in Port Tobacco Theater’s “The Importance Of Being Earnest.” He was the lighting designer in three other plays.
Hiortdahl, who lives in Piney Point, most recently appeared as Snug the Joiner in Historic St. Mary’s City and The Newtowne Players’ “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” while Hyman, who retired two years ago following a 30-year career as a visual arts teacher in Prince George’s County, is in her first acting role in three years.
The play is directed by Rick Thompson and the assistant director is Heather LePore. Props and stage work is being handled by Cara Brzozowski and the costume manager is Dawn Denison.
Thompson, who has been directing since the 1970s, also wrote “The Ghost Before Christmas,” which was performed in December by Twin Beach Players.
Why did you decide to direct “Bell, Book and Candle”?
Rick Thompson: “Bell, Book & Candle” had been on my radar ever since the 1970s with a group in Prince George’s County, and it has come up a couple of times since then. I’ve always been a fan of those 1930s screwball comedies, and I feel the same way about “Bell, Book and Candle.” It has the same feel as those comedies but without the extensive technical requirements and huge casts. Being about a witch, it also fits into Halloween season.
As far as casting, did everyone fall into their roles?
RT: I don’t know that “fall into” is the right term, as they’ve all worked hard to dig into the characters and make them real people.
What was the hardest part of getting your character down?
Linda Hiortdahl: My character is a middle-aged lady in 1950, so I had to adopt those mannerisms — things like crossing ankles not legs, etc. Also the character has a tendency to be childish so I need to balance middle-aged lady with a petulant 5-year-old.
Sheila Hyman: [My character is] traditionally a male character and is a reported drunk, so I had to think of how this woman would have survived professionally in the 1950s. I also have to appear drunk without slurring lines or tripping over my own feet.
Justin McCright: The difficulty in portraying Shep is being able to flip between the initial prim-and-proper and the “enchanted” version, who is more free and engaging. Plus the conflict that occurs when the two clash during internal conflict.
What was the hardest part of putting this play together?
RT: The hardest problem for [New Direction Community Theater and Twin Beach Players] is that there is not a cultural arts center in the county. We have to build sets, hang lights, install sound and open the show, all within a week. Calvert is the only county in Southern Maryland where this is the case.
What is your favorite scene and why?
SH: My surprise entrance in Act 1. Why? It is my entrance, enough said?
LH: The first scene [where I] get to have the most fun in this scene, and it is where all the magic happens.
Why should people come watch this show?
JM: Not to give it away, but probably the moment he realizes that he’s been duped by her. There the real conflict happens and it is fun to act it out.
RT: “Bell, Book and Candle” is a classic, very funny comedy that was a success on Broadway and also a successful film. The main character is a witch who puts a spell on a human to fall in love with her, but to her surprise finds herself falling in love, which would mean she’d lose her powers. Find out the answer to the question, “Is love stronger than the powers of a witch?”
SH: It has humor, love and magic.
JM: Some will like it for the nostalgia, and some will enjoy it for how the plot plays out with some fun twists and naughty tricks.
LH: [It’s a] highly entertaining play that is perfect for the Halloween season. Support [your] community theatre. Love conquers all, and best of all I’m in it.