Aiden Adams recently self-published his second book titled “Beauty Butter.”
The 7-year-old Bethesda resident published his first book “There Are No Sheep in New York City” as a 4-year-old and followed that up with “Growly Bear,” “There Are No Porcupines in Washington, D.C.” and “Race Fish To The Rescue.”
Adams hopes to one day be able to work with a publishing company and editor.
Last year he did the lyrics and melody for “I Love You Earth,” which is on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music and YouTube.
The book can be ordered from www.aidenbooks.com.
How long have you been writing, and how did you get started?
When I was a baby, I used to love sitting with my dad at his desk while he did his work. Of course, I only knew how to scribble on my papers but I used to love watching him do his work and doing my work with him at his desk. When I was 4, I asked him if I could write a book just like him. My dad said, “Of course, what would you like to write about?” I said, “Sheep.” My dad didn’t really know why I said sheep … so I said that I wanted to write about the sheep in New York City. My dad asked if I have seen any sheep in New York City. Of course, I haven’t seen any sheep there, but I started to tell him the story that if you use your imagination then there are sheep all over New York City. Imagination is very powerful.
What inspires you to write?
I am full of ideas and am serious about making my ideas come to life. I was so excited when I received my copy of my first book in the mail. I jumped up and said, “This is amazing.” I love being able to share ideas and stories. Writing books helps me share ideas that are important to me with friends all over.
Do you consider writing to be a career?
Yes. There are a lot of things I’d like to do when I grow up. I want to continue writing books so that I can share my stories, and I also want to continue singing and writing songs, another way I can share my ideas. If you work hard and use your imagination, you can be anything you want to be. But it is most important to be yourself, just like “Growly Bear.”
What kind of writing process do you use?
When I have a story to tell, I tell the story to my dad, a little bit at a time, every day. He types it on the computer. That is how I wrote my book “Growly Bear.” I was in bed telling a story to my dad about a bear who didn’t want to be a bear. Each night I told my dad a little part of the story. I decided the bear wanted to be a bird, but he was unable to fly. The next night, the bear wanted to be a fish, then a flower, and all sorts of things, but he was unable to do any of those. The bear was about to give up and decided to go lay down in the grass to think. I knew right then that the bear knew that it was best to be a bear, soft and fuzzy just like the clouds. The most important part of my writing process is to use my imagination.
Who are some of your favorite authors and why?
My favorite book is [Mary Krause Rosenthal and Tom Lichtenheld’s] “Exclamation Mark.” The book is about a punctuation, the exclamation mark. I loved learning about the exclamation mark. Then I saw that the exclamation was just like me. He was very excited about everything. He was passionate, he was independent, and he was curious. He also cared a lot about everyone around him, just like me.
What are you working on now?
I am continuing to write books. My next book is called “Buttons,” about a mischievous bear. It is about friendship and the balance between wanting to do what you want and the importance of following directions.
Please include a brief description of your book.
“Beauty Butter” about a bee, a ladybug, and a flower and how they became best friends forever. It’s a story about true friendship.
Please include an excerpt from the book that you feel is compelling for local readers.
“Don’t judge a bug by its wings. True friends will always be there for you.”