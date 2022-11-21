ZooLights returns to the Smithsonian

Trees festively decorated with brightly colored lights dazzle visitors at ZooLights, powered by Pepco, at Smithsonian’s National Zoo.

 Smithsonian’s National Zoo photo by Skip Brown

Washington D.C.’s beloved free, family-friendly winter wonderland, ZooLights, powered by Pepco, returns to brighten the season at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute.

The zoo will be illuminated for 22 select nights — from Nov. 25 through Dec. 30 from 5 to 9 p.m. — with brightly colored environmentally friendly LED lights and various 3D glowing animal lanterns. An immersive and dynamic experience, ZooLights is one of the only free holiday light festivals in the region.