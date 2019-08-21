Atlantic League second-half standings

(Standings as of Aug. 18)

Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall

*Sugar Land 21 15 .583 — L-2 56-50

York 21 15 .583 — L-2 55-50

Blue Crabs 19 17 .528 2.0 L-1 44-61

Lancaster 15 20 .429 5.5 W-2 39-66

Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall

!Long Island 19 16 .543 — W-2 62-43

High Point 19 18 .514 1.0 L-2 60-48

New Britain 15 20 .429 4.0 W-2 50-54

Somerset 14 22 .389 5.5 W-1 56-50

*Freedom Division first-half champion

!Liberty Division first-half champion