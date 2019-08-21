Atlantic League second-half standings
(Standings as of Aug. 18)
Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
*Sugar Land 21 15 .583 — L-2 56-50
York 21 15 .583 — L-2 55-50
Blue Crabs 19 17 .528 2.0 L-1 44-61
Lancaster 15 20 .429 5.5 W-2 39-66
Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Streak Overall
!Long Island 19 16 .543 — W-2 62-43
High Point 19 18 .514 1.0 L-2 60-48
New Britain 15 20 .429 4.0 W-2 50-54
Somerset 14 22 .389 5.5 W-1 56-50
*Freedom Division first-half champion
!Liberty Division first-half champion