1. ELIGIBILITY:
All photos submitted must be dogs only. No other animal photos will be accepted. APG employees are prohibited from entering a photo or voting.
2. PHOTO SUBMISSION PERIOD:
Photos can be submitted beginning August 21, 2020. All entries must be received by 3pm (ET) August 31, 2020. APG is not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, or illegible entries.
3. SUBMITTING PHOTOS:
Entries may be submitted by going to www.somdnews.com/bark for The Southern Maryland News
By submitting a photo the contest entrant authorizes APG to publish the photo, along with any accompanying information, and hereby agrees to the official rules. Your photo may be published in affiliated publications of APG Media of Chesapeake. Photos should be at least 200 pixels per inch resolution, be in focus and cropped fairly close on the animal. APG Media of Chesapeake reserves the right to refuse poor quality images.
4. PHOTO CONTENT RESTRICTIONS:
Photographs must NOT contain any of the following:
Nudity, lewd or vulgar behavior.
Material that violates or infringes another’s rights, including but not limited to privacy, publicity or intellectual property rights, including but not limited to copyright infringement.
Brand names or trademarks.
Photos of artwork without proper license or ownership.
Material that is hateful, tortuous, defamatory, slanderous or libelous.
Material that promotes bigotry, racism, hatred or harm against any group or individual or promotes discrimination based on race, sex, religion, nationality, disability, sexual orientation or age.
Material that is unlawful, in violation of, or contrary to any applicable laws or regulations.
5. VOTING PERIOD:
Voting will begin on Friday, September 11, 2020. Each round will last one week. Voting weeks begin on Friday and end at 11:59 pm on the following Monday.
For example:
Round # 1 - Friday, Sept 11 through Monday, Sept 14
Round # 2 – Friday, Sept 18 through Monday, Sept 21
Round # 3 – Friday, Sept 25 through Monday, Sept 28
And so on until a winner is determined
In the event of a tie, voting will be extended by one day. Each vote is 10 cents. A $1 minimum is required online. You may vote as many times and for as many photos as you wish. Proceeds from voting will benefit the Reader Subscription Grant for those whose lives have been impacted by COVID.
6. HOW TO VOTE:
Online Voting
Votes may be cast by going to www.somdnews.com/bark for The Southern Maryland News
Online voting is limited to person 18 years of age or older. There is a minimum of $1.00 for each online ballot. Online votes may be submitted using a valid credit card.
All authorized credit card transactions cannot be cancelled and are non-refundable. If your credit card is declined for any reason, no vote will be submitted on your behalf. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so it doesn’t interfere with processing your online entry or ballot.
Mail-in and Drop-off Voting
Voting ballots are available at the Southern Maryland News Office from 9:00AM to 3:00 PM, Monday - Friday. Ballots can be turned in at Southern Maryland News, 204 Washington Avenue La Plata, MD 20646 or mailed with payment to the following address:
Bark Madness
Attention: Circulation
APG Media of Chesapeake
P.O. Box 600
Easton, MD. 21601
There is no vote minimum per ballot for mail-in or drop-off ballots.
Readers, friends, and relatives can cast votes for their favorite photo. Votes will be updated manually after 5pm on business days and will not appear immediately when votes are cast. Please allow delivery and processing time.
7. PRIZES:
• 1st Prize – $250 Gift Card
• 2nd Prize – $100 Gift Card
• 3rd Prize - $50 Gift Card
The winning photo, runner-up, and 3rd place will receive prizes. Winners will be announced online and in print.
The twelve dogs with the most votes will also be featured in the Dogs of Southern Maryland 2021 Calendar.
*Winning pets must be able to commit to photography session in October with Photographer to complete calendar-otherwise an alternate winner will be chosen.
8. DISCLAIMER AND INDEMNIFICATION:
By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decision of APG Media of Chesapeake. APG Media of Chesapeake reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this contest as solely determined by APG Media of Chesapeake. The decisions of APG regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the contest shall be final and binding in all aspects.