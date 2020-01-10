On Wednesday night at the La Plata branch of the Charles County Public Library, the first “Paws to Read” of the year took place. Kids got to pick from a variety of dog-themed books to read to three therapy dogs who volunteer with the nonprofit Pets On Wheels. Clockwise from above left, 9-year-old Lonnie reads “If You Give a Dog a Donut” to a golden retriever named Tucker, with a little help from his younger brother Liam, 4. Between readers, 13-year-old Darby the morkie gives his mom a little affection while he waits for story time. 9-year-old Gabriella Simpson reads to 4-year-old shepherd mix Takota, who his owner called “111 pounds of pure love.”