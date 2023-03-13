Bonnie Leedy, founder and CEO of Schoolwebmasters.com, a commercial software company that sells to school systems, has compiled a list of best practices for school system transparency.
Among the recommendations:
“There is a purpose, a value, a goal behind every major decision,” she wrote in a blog post.
The rationale or the “why” should be publicly discussed.
Information “trumps rumors.” Be proactive. Don’t wait for something to blow up.
“Sometimes you don’t have a choice and must react in an unexpected crisis. But when you maintain consistent transparency, those times are the exceptions,” Leedy wrote in the blog post.
And do a good job with your website: “Establish reliable channels of communication that are continually updated and informative. Your school website should be the communications hub from which everything else radiates, including social media, newsletters, parent notification systems, local media articles, employee intranets, governing board meetings, parent e-mails, staff e-mails, local TV channels, etc.,” Leedy recommended.
Be comfortable with pushback and be prepared for conflict. Saying nothing when a problem arises causes the public to be suspicious and wonder what you are hiding.
In an interview, Leedy said school systems are often reluctant to openly discuss the rationale behind their decisions, but that unwillingness often backfires.
While she understands the reluctance, especially in this era of hot-button issues and widespread use of social media by critics, she said, the best move a school system can make is to be upfront about how and why its officials reached a decision.
“You have a reason for making the decision you are making,” she said. “If it is well thought out, and you can express it clearly, a majority will at least say, ‘I can respect it for the analysis or presentation,’” even when they disagree, she said.
“Tell them the ‘why.’ That is my preaching. What has hurt that is self-censorship,” she said.
You can read the entire blog post on transparency at www.schoolwebmasters.com/Blog_Articles?entityid=377765.
Miranda S. Spivack
