List your auto event by emailing information with a contact name and phone number to Ryan Volland at community@somdnews.com. The listing appears in the Maryland Independent, The Calvert Recorder and The Enterprise.
Cruise in with the Thursday Night Cruisers every Thursday night from 5-8 p.m. at the Wendy’s at on the west side of Route 228 in Accokeek. Call Bobby at 240-682-6432 or Mike at 301-843-1660.
Come out to the new 2 Scoops Cruize Nite in Prince Frederick. This event is held every Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. All years are welcome. Admission is free but does not include ice cream.
Calling all Mustang and Ford enthusiasts! The Southern Maryland Mustang Club meets monthly on a Saturday at the Charlotte Hall Library. For more info, visit somdmustang.org or email info@somdmustang.org.
The Charles County Corvette Club meets the first Tuesday each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at different locations around the county. No dues, no board, just Corvette friends. For locations, visit https://www.facebook.com/Charles-County-Corvette-Club-87764176765/.
The Southern Knights Rod and Custom Car Club meets 7:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Bert’s 50s Diner, 38760 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall. For more info, call Bill Bushey at 240-682-1189 or go to southernknightscarclub.org.
St. Mary’s Rod & Classic Car Club meets the first Monday of the month, 7 p.m. in the Town Commissioner’s Office, 22670 Washington Street, Leonardtown. If you own or have an interest in hot rods, classic, custom or antique cars, go to www.stmarysrodandclassic.com. Supporting the community since 1985.
The Tri-County Cruisers Rod & Custom Car Club meets the first Wednesday of each month at the Baden Volunteer Fire House in Baden. Members and guests may arrive as early as 7 p.m. for a social time of coffee and donuts with the meeting beginning at 7:30. All are welcome. Call Paul at 301-751-5705 or Roger at 301-466-7118.
The Bay Side Mustangs’ Thursday night cruise-ins will be held from 6-9 p.m. in the Greene Turtle parking lot, 3213 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Cruise-ins are open to cars of all types. Call Reggie at 410-610-4440.
Cars and Coffee of Southern Maryland invites car enthusiasts and their vehicles to meet and check out great cars the third Sunday of each month, weather permitting, from 7:30-10 a.m. at Advance Auto Parts, 30340 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall. Visit www.facebook.com/CarsAndCoffeeSOMD.
A cars and coffee cruise hosted by the Thursday Night Cruisers will be held 8-10:30 a.m. every Sunday at the parking lot of the Accokeek Burger King, 15793 Livingston Road, Accokeek. Call Bobby at 240-682-6432 or Mike at 301-843-1660.