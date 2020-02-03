A Callaway woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head Sunday evening after police allegedly received a call from her husband saying he killed her.
Police responded to a 911 call at about 8 p.m. on Sunday where a man who refused to identify himself said he "killed his wife and the gun was laying on the couch," charging papers filed against Timothy C. Wagner, 36, say, and police entered the Jo Marie Way residence and discovered Felicia Renee Wagner, 29, "deceased on the couch, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head."
Wagner's father arrived on the scene and informed officers he had also received a phone call from his son, who said he had just killed his wife at their residence, charging papers allege.
Police arrested Wagner as he was driving in Charles County, according to the documents, and in a later police interview, allegedly waived his Miranda rights and told officers he "was frustrated with the way his life was going" and had "taken a shower and a nap" before shooting her multiple times as she was asleep on the couch.
Wagner is currently held without bond pending a bail review Monday afternoon. He has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and firearm use in a violent crime, according to a release from the sheriff's office.