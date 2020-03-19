According to the Calvert County Health Department website, as of Thursday morning, the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Calvert County was confirmed.
The person with the infection is doing well and under medical care. The person had minimal contact with others since becoming infected, and the family members are self-isolating. The source of the infection was an out-of-state relative. Neither the Calvert resident nor the relative has had any contact with anyone in a local school, daycare, nursing facility or any other vulnerable population.