The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for St. Marys County for Wednesday, Oct. 30, through 7 p.m.
The advisory states:
- Location: Shoreline in St. Marys County;
- Tidal departure: One to one and a half feet above normal;
- Timing: Around the time of high tide. The next high tide at Point Lookout will be at 3:58 p.m. The next high tide at Piney Point will be at 4:38 p.m. The next high tide at Colton’s Point will be at 5:14 p.m.;
- Impacts: Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level is possible. At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action.
A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore. Residents are advised to be aware and to take precautions as needed.
For more information on emergency preparedness, visit prepare.stmarysmd.com