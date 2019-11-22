The St. Mary's County Health Department on Friday afternoon announced a precautionary drinking water advisory to residents of the Mount Pleasant neighborhood served by the Mount Pleasant Water System.
There are problems with two wells and the storage tank, according to a release sent at about 1 p.m. on Nov. 22. Water was brought in by a tanker truck on the evening of Nov. 21 to provide a temporary source for those affected, according to the release.
A boil-water advisory was issued to consumers in the affected area because loss of water pressure increases the risk of contamination in a water distribution system. As water service is restored, consumers are advised not to drink the water without boiling first, according to the release. The water may be used for bathing and washing.
Residents should bring water that will be used for drinking, food preparation, making ice or brushing teeth to a rolling boil for at least one minute, according to the health department. After boiling, remember to allow water to cool before use.
This advisory is a precautionary measure and will be lifted after water service is fully restored and testing confirms the absence of bacterial contamination. If water is discolored, run water from a tap in the lowest part of the house until water looks clear.
The health department will notify the affected area when the advisory has been lifted. Residents are urged to conserve water at this time until normal operations have resumed.
For more information, call 410-537-3706.