Two St. Mary's men were arrested on gun charges on Tuesday afternoon following an undercover operation conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the county sheriff's office.
Court filings say that numerous ATF agents assigned to the Southern Maryland region were conducting an undercover operation surrounding illegal firearms sales around noon on Tuesday. Latres J. Cockerham, 21, of Hollywood and Daiquan M. Barnett, 23, of Great Mills allegedly met with an undercover agent and a confidential informant at a predetermined buy location in California, and Cockerham retrieved a "large duffel bag" from his car, which was discovered to contain an AR-15 rifle and a fully loaded 30-round magazine.
The filings allege that Cockerham sold the rifle to the undercover agent for $1,300 of ATF-funded money. While with the agent and informant, Barnett allegedly "displayed a pistol which was tucked inside the front of his waistband" when meeting with the agent and informant.
After the sale, ATF agents allegedly located Barnett driving a red Chevrolet with a Virginia registration in the Dunkin' Donuts drive-through in California. The court filings allege that when ATF agents activated their siren, Barnett's vehicle "reversed from its place in the [drive-through] line and struck a stopped civilian vehicle," then drove forward, "striking the vehicle the ATF agents were in."
After Barnett was arrested, agents found "a black semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine inserted" and no serial number or brand markings, a loaded "50-round drum magazine for the same gun," and substances suspected to be cocaine and crack cocaine in the vehicle.
Court filings say that Cockerham had left the area in a silver Honda prior to ATF agents arresting Barnett. The filing allege that "covert units from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were able to locate Cockerham," who was driving the Honda in the area. He was stopped on Route 235 near Pegg Road.
A search of the vehicle allegedly found two 9 mm Hi-Point rifles, one of which was loaded, 11 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, less than 10 grams of marijuana and a $100 bill identified as ATF currency. Three .380-caliber ball-point rounds were also allegedly found in Cockerham's pants pockets.
According to the court filings, Cockerham was arrested by Maryland State Police troopers as he was a suspect in a separate state police case.
The two men were arrested and charged with several firearm charges, and Barnett faces additional drug charges.