A jury acquitted Andrew Gordon Duncanson of all charges, including second-degree murder, on Friday afternoon, after hours about three hours of deliberation.
Duncanson had been accused of distributing a fatal dose of fentanyl to his friend, Christian Scott Ellis, before his death in May 2018. He was charged with possession, possession with intent to distribute, distribution, and two separate counts of second degree murder.
Throughout the trial, defense attorneys Hammad Matin and Jeremy Widder relied on a gap between the alleged drug deal, at about 4:30 p.m. on May 4, and Ellis' death at some point before 4 p.m. the following day. A representative from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner testified the precise time of Ellis' death could not be determined, and witnesses testified they had last seen Ellis alive at about 10 p.m. on May 4.
After visiting Duncanson and purchasing drugs, Ellis had gone home for a few hours, went to the Southern Maryland Spring Festival at the county fairgrounds with his siblings, and got into a car with his friend and an "unknown white male," which defense lawyers established to be a man who had allegedly been involved in the drug trade before.
Ellis was discovered dead in his bedroom the next day at about 4 p.m.
Testimony on Thursday afternoon and Friday morning revealed the state's final witness, Justin Gates, who had a sentencing agreement with the state in a separate case, had told Cpl. Michael Labanowski in a May 9 interview that he had heard "through the grapevine" two names of drug dealers who had allegedly given the lethal dose to Ellis, one of whom allegedly picked up Ellis that night at 10 p.m.
Gates had pleaded guilty in a drug distribution case charged five days following Ellis' death, and was promised a recommendation of a minimal sentence by the State's Attorney's office in exchange for truthful testimony in Duncanson's case.
In his closing arguement, State's Attorney Richard Fritz (R) said there was "no evidence" either of the alleged nighttime dealers had distributed drugs, and the only evidence pointed to Duncanson.
Selling the drugs was "reckless beyond all comprehension," Fritz said in his closing statement, defending the murder charges in the case. "And the end result is the death of Mr. Ellis."
"This is like playing a game of Russian roulette," he said. "Just because Mr. Ellis pulled the trigger and ended his life does not relieve his friend who was playing the game with him."
Matin argued in his closing statement that the investigation was deficient for a murder case.
He said the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office did not follow up on allegations that two others may have distributed the fatal dose to Ellis, and did not attempt to test several capsules left at the scene.
"This was a botched investigation from the start," Matin said in his closing statement, later calling the investigation "a sham, a fraud" and "a joke."
Matin said that Ellis had consumed two capsules which he had purchased from Duncanson after coming home that afternoon, and had purchased more from another source later that night.
"Do you think there is a heroin addict who would just save some for later?" he asked, noting Ellis had needed Duncanson to leave a stash of capsules in a gas station bathroom earlier that day to "tide him over" for a few hours. "He does it right at five o'clock, when he gets home."
Matin argued the sheriff's office had "got the easy mark" by blaming Duncanson for the fatal dose. "It's easy to come after him, the addict" he said. "He's not gonna lie."
"A joke is when [Matin] wants you to believe some phantom person appeared and distributed drugs" that night, Fritz said before jurors were sent to deliberate.
After over three hours of deliberation, jurors returned their verdict of not guilty on all counts.
"A man was wrongfully accused of murder," Roseanne Duncanson, Andrew's mother said outside the courtroom.
After serving a sentence for possessing heroin, charged days after Ellis' death, Andrew Duncanson "rebuilt his life, he rebuilt his family," she said.
"He would do anything for anyone," she added.
Duncanson apologized to the Ellis family after the verdict was returned.
"We believed in Andrew from the beginning," Matin, the defense lawyer, said outside the courtroom. "He had lost his best friend."
"We knew from the beginning he was innocent," Matin said.