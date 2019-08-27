A woman was transported to a shock trauma center after being hit by a motorcycle yesterday morning on Great Mills Road, where she died.
Connie Sell, 50, of Lexington Park was attempting to cross the road near Midway Drive at about 6 a.m. when a Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Joshua Moyer, 35, of King George, Va., hit her, according to a release from the Maryland State Police.
Moyer was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Sell was flown to a shock trauma center where she died.Center in Baltimore. She succumbed to her injuries later on Tuesday.
The incident is still under investigation, and is being handled by Maryland State Trooper Jonathan Powis. Anybody with information on the crash is encouraged to contact Powis at 301-475-8955.
Twitter: @DanEntNews
