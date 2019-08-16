A fiery vehicle crash early on Thursday morning sent an 83-year-old Chaptico man to a local trauma center, where he died later that night
According to a release from the St. Mary's sheriff's office, Garland Coleman was traveling north on Longview Road at 3:47 a.m. when his truck went through an intersection and into a field, where it was disabled in a ditch near Bay Drive in the Mill Point community.
When police and emergency responders arrived on the scene, the truck was on fire and Coleman had been removed from the truck by nearby residents who had heard the collision, according to the release.
Coleman was sent to a local trauma center incapacitated that morning, and succumbed to his injuries at 8:50 p.m., according to an updated release from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office release said that “speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in this collision.”
Anybody who has information relating to the crash is asked to contact Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 8005.