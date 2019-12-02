A 50-year-old Morganza man was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Saturday night, and another driver was transported to a hospital, police say.
A release from the Maryland State Police says officers responded to crash in the area of Dr. Johnson Road and Kelly Cottage Lane, where preliminary investigation determined that a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Joseph Smith, 50, of Morganza, crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and was struck by a Chevrolet Express operated by Kyle Nelson, 32, of Mechanicsville.
Smith was declared dead at the scene, the release says, and Nelson was transported to a Prince George's hospital.
The state police encourage anyone who may have relevant information or have witnessed the crash to contact the Leonardtown barrack at 301-475-8955.