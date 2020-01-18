A 17-year-old boy from Mechanicsville was arrested Friday after police say he was carrying a handgun at a high school basketball game.
St. Mary's sheriff's office Cpl. Angela Delozier, a school resource officer, was working at a basketball game at Leonardtown High School on Friday, Jan. 17. Delozier was alerted to suspicious activity involving a group of juveniles by staff at the game, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Delozier and staff from St. Mary’s public schools moved the juveniles to a secure location away from students and spectators and began an investigation. During the investigation, Delozier located a loaded handgun on a 17-year-old male juvenile from Mechanicsville, according to police.
The juvenile was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged as an adult with the following charges: carry and possess a handgun on school property, did carry and transport loaded handgun on person, wear and carry a dangerous weapon — conceal, possession of regulated firearm — individual under 21, and disruption of school activities.
The juvenile was incarcerated at the St. Mary’s jail awaiting an appearance before the District Court commissioner, according to the release from early Saturday morning.
Due to a recent change in Maryland law, the name and photograph of the juvenile will not be released until the court makes a finding at the waiver hearing to determine the jurisdiction of this incident, according to police.
This investigation is ongoing and the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office continues to collaborate with the public school system to ensure the safety and security of students and staff, according to the release.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.