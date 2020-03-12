A 79-year-old Mechanicsville man was declared dead following a collision Thursday morning near Sotterley Road in Hollywood, a release from the St. Mary's sheriff's office says.
According to the release, Jack Martin Hughes of Mechanicsville had been traveling north on Three Notch Road and stopped in the roadway near the intersection with Sotterley Road when the light was green.
A 2004 International truck driven by Norman Lawrence Buckler, 36, also of Mechanicsville, was unable to stop and struck the rear of Hughes' vehicle, the release says. Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures before Hughes was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Buckler was not incapacitated by any injuries, the release says.
Police do not believe speed or alcohol were involved in the collision, and ask anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it contact Deputy Jason Smith at 301-475-4200, ext. 72328, or by email at jason.smith@stmarysmd.com.