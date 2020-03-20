Millison plaza robbery suspect jailed

A 16-year-old boy is being held in isolation in the St. Mary's detention center on charges alleging he robbed two Millison Plaza businesses at knifepoint last month.
Dimarian Eltreek Logan, of Lexington Park, allegedly robbed the Island Sushi and 2000 Liquors businesses on Feb. 21 and 23 with a knife, according to charging papers which say he was on a "weekend" pass from a juvenile detention facility and robbed the business with a family member who remains uncharged.
Charging papers say more than $100 was taken from the Island Sushi restaurant on Feb. 21 by two males concealing their faces with surgical-style masks, and between $1,500 and $25,000 was stolen from 2000 Liquors in the same shopping center two days later, in both occurrences with one of the males displaying a knife and demanding cash.
A citizen told police she had lunch with a friend, a family member of Logan and the other suspect, who knew information about the robberies, charging papers say, and investigators determined Logan, who was incarcerated at the Savage Mountain Youth Center, was on a "weekend pass" on the weekend the robberies occurred with a GPS monitoring system attached to his person, which showed him at the businesses at the times of the robberies and Logan returning to the home of his grandmother, to where he had been released.
Police executed a warrant at the grandmother's home and found clothing and the knife at the residence, charging papers say, as well as the surgical masks.
Logan was charged with two counts of armed robbery, as well as assault and theft charges.
A public defender representing Logan at his bail review requested for him to stay in isolation at the local detention center rather than being transferred to a juvenile facility.