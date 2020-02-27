A Navy helicopter made an emergency landing near Naval Air Station Patuxent River earlier this morning, and causes of the error are under investigation.
St. Mary's County dispatch logs show police and fire units responded to a landing zone near the intersection of Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road at approximately 10 this morning, where the OH-51 Kiowa helicopter made an emergency landing.
Nobody was injured, and there was no damage to the helicopter during the landing, which was made during a routine training session by the U.S. Naval Pilot Test School, according to Patrick Gordon, a spokesperson for Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Causes of the emergency are still under investigation, Gordon said.