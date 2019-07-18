If you are not the athletic type and feel that there are just so many different 5K runs around the area, yet nothing for you. Take heart; Running Hare Vineyard may have the event for you.
The vineyard is having its inaugural 1K Stroll on July 27.
“It is a 1K stroll,” Kim Owen, general manager of the vineyard, said. Owner "Mike Scarborough thought it would be funny because we have a lot of 5K runs at the winery. He thought it would be fun to have people walk a little and then there would be a tasting station where they can choose between a taste of wine or beer. There will be four different stations. At each station, people will have a choice between a Running Hare Vineyard wine or a Calvert Brewing Company beer. Everyone will start the walk with a glass of wine.”
The 1K Stroll will take place at Running Hare Vineyard at 150 Adelina Road in Prince Frederick. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to run through 10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and includes the two drink tickets.
The proceeds from the event will benefit Pets with Disabilities.
“It is a fundraiser for Pets with Disabilities,” Owen said. “It is one of Mike’s favorite charities.”
For more information, go to http://runningharevineyard.com/vineyard-events/
Singer Eldredge to hit CMM stage
Brett Eldredge will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Calvert Marine Museum.
Doors open 5 p.m., and special guest is Cassadee Pope. No large bags, coolers, lawn chairs or umbrellas.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
Tickets are $36-$69.
For more information, call 1-800-787-9454, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SLVFD to hold junior fire camp
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will hold a junior fire camp 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 9, at 200 Calvert Beach Drive in St. Leonard.
There will be lessons in water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue practices and firefighting.
Volunteers are also needed.
The camp is open to grades 6 to 8.
For more information, email Kinsey Weems at lkweems@comcast.net, or go to www.slvfd.org.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
County holds ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.
The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center.
For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
Superheroes ready to walk, run, roll and fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island.
There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race.
Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans.
The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Kids capes and masks will be available for purchase at the event. Sponsorships are available.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
County to hold CRP, AED safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, 901 Dares Breach Road in Prince Frederick.
For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.