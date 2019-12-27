An 18-year-old man was shot following an altercation at the Sheetz in California, police say, and suspects were still at large as of Friday afternoon.
At about noon on Dec. 27, the suspects "got into an altercation" with the man, identified as Ea’sen Lee Mackall, who "got shot in the hand," Det. Jeffery Linger of the Maryland State Police said outside the gas station.
Mackall was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Linger said, and the suspect fled in an SUV with Virginia plates, according to a release from the state police.
On Spring Valley Drive, a disabled SUV believed to belong to the suspect was blocked off by state police after an alleged chase.
"That is definitely the suspect's car," Linger said.
As of now, the suspects have not been captured, police said at about 3:30 Friday afternoon.