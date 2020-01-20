A formal complaint by a legal team representing Melissa and Daniel Willey, whose daughter was fatally shot two years ago by another student at Great Mills High School, was filed against the St. Mary's County Board of Education in federal court on Friday.
The civil complaint alleges Great Mills High School failed to protect Jaelynn Willey, 16, who was shot at the school by 17-year-old student Austin Rollins on a Tuesday morning in March 2018. Rollins, who authorities report had previously been in a relationship with Jaelynn Willey, had taken his father's gun to school that morning and fired a round at Jaelynn Willey's head, mortally wounding her and striking then 14-year-old student Desmond Barnes in the leg, according to the sheriff's office, before turning the gun on himself and taking his own life.
The suit alleges after Rollins and Jaelynn Willey's relationship "soured" due to his harassing her physically and verbally, he would physically abuse her "at school classrooms during school hours on a repeated basis," and those actions were observed by school personnel, court filings say. The suit also alleges Jaelynn Willey's swim coach was specifically alerted by her parents, and "nothing was done nor escalated by the school."
The complaint mentions a threat of mass violence made less than a month before the shooting, during which the school allegedly increased security for that day only, and another threat of mass violence made less than 24 hours before the fatal shooting, after which the complaint adding allegations the school did not use metal detecting wands, safety vestibules or security cameras that were at their disposal to prevent the incident.
The school board "had a duty to act reasonably to protect students who are in its care, custody and control by supervising and exercising control over its pupils with reasonable care so as to prevent harm to others," including Jaelynn Willey, the complaint alleges.
The six-count complaint alleges three federal civil rights violations, negligence, premises liability, survival action and wrongful death on the part of the school system and demands a jury trial to determine damages which could amount to over $1 million, court filings show. The school board has 21 days to respond to the filing.
Reached by phone on Monday afternoon, Melissa Willey declined to comment on the matter.