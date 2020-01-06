A Park Hall man was killed in a residence after his friend, who was subsequently charged with second-degree murder, accidentally fired a revolver while playing with it, police say.
Jordan Lee Sullivan, 24, was pronounced dead at MedStar St. Mary's Hospital at 1:40 p.m. on Friday, according to charging documents filed by St. Mary's sheriff's deputy Taylor Nauman, which say Sullivan's friend, 18-year-old Brian Lee Chaney, contacted 911 and rendered aid after he allegedly shot Sullivan.
Speaking to police afterward, Chaney said he had "removed the bullets from the gun and counted six on the table" earlier as he was playing with it, charging documents say, and believed he had removed all of the bullets from the revolver, which he said he had seven bullets for, before he pulled the trigger three times.
"The first two times nothing happened," the documents say. "The third time he pulled the trigger[,] the gun went off and [Sullivan] informed [Chaney] he had just shot him."
Sullivan lifted his shirt to show Chaney a small entrance wound in his chest area, the documents say, before walking to the living room where he collapsed.
Chaney contacted emergency personnel and rendered aid to Sullivan before units arrived on the scene, the documents say. After speaking with police, he was arrested and held without bond at the detention center, charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.
"The allegation here seems like an accident, he calls the police and attempts to resuscitate this person," Max Frizalone, a public defender appearing for Chaney at his bond review Monday afternoon, said. "The charge in of itself does not match the description."
Retired Prince George's County District Judge Thurman H. Rhodes, filling in at the St. Mary's district courthouse, ordered for Chaney to be held without bond pending his preliminary hearing date later this month.
"All I can say right now is, he's not a murderer," Agnes Johnson, Chaney's godmother, said outside the courthouse after the hearing. "He's got all of us praying for him."
She added, "They were friends, best friends, and that's killing him."