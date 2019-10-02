Police are searching for the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in the early morning hours in Nanjemoy Wednesday.
Charles County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said police received a call around 5:45 a.m. regarding a stabbing in a home in the 2700 block of Port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy. The suspect, 24-year-old Deon L. Johnson of Waldorf, is known to the victims, who are his former girlfriend and her mother. After allegedly stabbing the women, Johnson fled the home on foot into surrounding woods. Police established a perimeter and the search is ongoing.
The older woman was flown by medevac for treatment due to the severity of her injuries, Richardson said, and the younger woman sustained injuries that were not life threatening.
Online court records show a final protective order was issued against Johnson on May 15 in Charles County District Court. A summons was issued Sept. 30 for Johnson on charges of trespassing and violating a protective order.