A St. Leonard woman has been arrested and charged with two bank robberies five days apart.
On Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported robbery at the BB&T Bank in the Wildewood shopping center in California. Preliminary investigation determined the suspect presented a note to a bank employee demanding money, and the note contained the threat of an incendiary device. The employee complied with the demand and the suspect fled the scene.
Then on Thursday at approximately 10:10 a.m., St. Mary's deputies responded to the M&T Bank branch in Charlotte Hall for a reported alarm activation. Deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed the bank had been robbed by a female suspect, later identified as Angela Marie Roselee Fitzhugh-Hill. Fitzhugh-Hill, 41, presented a note demanding money with the threat of an incendiary device, according to a sheriff's office release. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene.
Through the course of the investigation detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division, Fitzhugh-Hill was developed as a suspect in both bank robberies. On Thursday at approximately 7:34 p.m., the suspect was observed operating a vehicle in Calvert County and subsequently taken into custody with the cooperation of the Calvert County Sheriff's Office.
Fitzhugh-Hill was charged with two counts each of armed robbery, robbery, theft, arson threat and second-degree assault. She is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information about the case may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.