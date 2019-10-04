The Public Safety office at St. Mary's College of Maryland and the county sheriff's office responded to reports of gunshots behind a campus residence hall on Thursday night.
At about 8 p.m. on Thursday, the campus security office sent out an alert that there had been a report of unconfirmed gunshots on the college campus behind Dorchester Hall. The office asked the campus to shelter in place. Sheriff's deputies also responded to the report.
Other activities, including a high school soccer game, were placed on hold during the lockdown.
A second message was sent to students at 9:18 p.m. stating that the sheriff's office had completed an investigation and determined that there was no threat.
"Deputies interviewed numerous students in the area and canvassed the area, and determined that no gun was fired," Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said Friday morning. He said that deputies and campus security officers continued to check the premises throughout Thursday night.