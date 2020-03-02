St. Mary’s commissioners forgot to renew the county’s transfer tax for the upcoming fiscal year, potentially leaving the county nearly $7 million short on construction project funds for the upcoming fiscal year.
A document outlining legislative updates from Annapolis provided by David Weiskopf, county attorney, for Tuesday’s commissioners' meeting outlines Senate Bill 1061, which would extend the sunset period of the county transfer tax to Oct. 1, 2024. The 1% tax currently charged when real estate is sold is set to expire at the end of this fiscal year, on June 30.
The bill was introduced into the Senate last Wednesday and has been assigned to its Rules Committee. Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) is working to get the amendment scheduled for a hearing, but there is currently no guarantee that will happen and if it stays in the Rules Committee it will not move forward, according to the meeting documents.
If the bill does not move forward, the county would lose an anticipated sum of $6.9 million, collected annually from a tax of 1% of the property value the county receives when a property is sold.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said in an interview this week the current sunset period expires June 30 of this year and any new legislation passed would be put in place July 1.
“I don’t know why it wasn’t picked up but it wasn’t,” he said, when asked why the county’s transfer tax wasn’t renewed earlier.
According to Bailey, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) introduced the bill as an amendment to a property tax credit bill in the House, “because of the fact that it was a late-filed bill,” he told The Enterprise.
Bailey said the transfer tax sunset extension came out of committee last Friday and, since it is a local bill, will probably “move rapidly” and soon be scheduled for a hearing.