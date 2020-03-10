As a handful of positive coronavirus cases start to appear in Maryland, colleges are taking precautions like restricting travel and some public events are being canceled. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in St. Mary's County. However, at least eight cases were known and confirmed elsewhere in Maryland.
- An official from Historic St. Mary’s City said Tuesday afternoon that the museum’s Maryland Day celebration, scheduled for March 21, has been officially canceled due to the virus, as well as the Maryland Dove symposium scheduled for March 14.
- “The college is suspending for the time being all college-supported out-of-state travel by students, faculty, or staff to locations within the United States that have declared coronavirus-related emergencies (currently, California, Florida and Washington),” Tuajuanda Jordan, president of St. Mary's College of Maryland, said in an email to faculty, staff and students. She added all college-supported international travel is suspended indefinitely. One of the college’s events, St. Mary’s Day, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed. Mike Bruckler, assistant vice president of integrated marketing and strategic communications, told The Enterprise on Tuesday morning that classes are not being canceled at this time.
- A state of emergency was declared in Maryland on March 5, and Hogan said the state’s health department and emergency management agency will “ramp up coordination among all state and local agencies and enable them to fast-track coordination with our state and local health departments and emergency management teams.”
- A press release from his office states the Department of Budget and Management is advising state agencies to cancel out-of-state travel.
- The St. Mary’s County commissioners brought up declaring a state of emergency at their meeting Tuesday, but the vote did not pass based on a recommendation from the county health department and emergency services to not yet make the declaration out of a fear of starting a panic.
- “We’re not canceling any sporting activities events or assemblies at present,” Superintendent Scott Smith said Tuesday. Smith told The Enterprise that all out-of-state field trips will be canceled, with the exception of trips to Washington, D.C. He said a large number of trips to the nation’s capital have already been planned. He added that coronavirus information was to be sent to parents at the end of the school day Tuesday.
- Jay Perman, the chancellor of University System of Maryland, advised all USM institutions to take inventory and test capacity to have electronic instruction, to have employees telework and to have electronic instructional activities. On Tuesday, the chancellor said this in a release: “I strongly urge every university to prepare for students to remain off campus — for at least two weeks — following the end of spring break. (USM spring break begins Saturday, March 14, and ends Sunday, March 22.) During those two weeks or longer, all USM universities should be prepared to deliver instruction remotely.” The release continued, “Given this guidance, I understand that USM presidents may need to cancel classes one or more days this week so that students, faculty, and staff can plan for this change in schedule post-spring break. … While this means that some classes may be canceled this week, all campuses will remain open before, during, and after spring break.”
- The Youth Risk Behavior Survey town hall meeting scheduled by the St. Mary’s County Health Department and St. Mary’s County Public Schools for March 16 is being postponed until a later date. The rescheduled date will be shared with the community when it is available.
- A press release from Maryland’s House Minority Caucus, whose assistant minority leader is Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), said 12 members of the caucus attended an event last weekend where another attendant tested positive for the coronavirus. The release goes on to state that the person infected did not attend the specific Conservative Political Action Conference at the National Harbor in Maryland the same day as the 12 members were present.
- The Catholic Archdiocese of Washington sent a release with a few strong suggestions of its own for parishioners, including refraining from shaking hands, holding hands and distributing of the communion chalice during services. The archdiocese advised congregants to receive communion in the hand instead of on the tongue (because of possible transmission by saliva), and for priests, deacons and eucharistic ministers to wash their hands thoroughly before Mass.
Preventative measures offered
No vaccine is available for COVID-19, but preventative measures like washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick, staying home when sick, avoiding touching eyes, mouth and nose, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfecting frequently are recommended by the St. Mary’s health department.
The CDC does not recommend using face masks for the general public, but only for health care providers, emergency medical services and those who show symptoms of the illness or those helping others who may be sick.
Common symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to respiratory illnesses like the common cold and flu, which could include coughing, fever or shortness of breath.
The county health department said if showing symptoms, call a health care provider and to not visit the provider without first calling. For more information on the coronavirus, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call 211.