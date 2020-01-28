A standoff between police and an armed man ended when he was shot by deputies on Monday night, police say.
According to a release from the St. Mary's sheriff's office, police responded to a residence off Tippett Road south of Lexington Park at around 9 p.m. Monday for a report of an assault, destruction of property and homicidal threats, alleging John Francis Tippett Jr., 43, had broken a woman's windshield as she was trying to flee.
The woman informed police Tippett had access to weapons and had "made threats to harm himself and shoot responding police," according to the sheriff's release, and deputies confirmed Tippett had multiple warrants for his arrest.
As police spoke with the woman, officers heard shots in the area, and several 911 calls were placed reporting gunfire, according to the release.
"A barricade was declared at about 10 p.m.," Jason Babcock, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said. The sheriff's hostage negotiations team responded to the incident and began speaking with Tippett, who police say "went in and out of the residence multiple times, each time shooting at police as well as a compressed gas tank in the driveway."
About an hour and a half into the barricade, deputies fired back at Tippett and shot him.
Officers began attempting to perform CPR on Tippett, who was declared dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office spokesman, who said Tippett's body will be sent the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.
"Nobody else was injured," Babcock said. "And nobody else was in the residence."
When securing the scene, deputies found a suspicious bag and the state fire marshal was contacted, according to police.
“The bag ended up being benign, we just had to check it out as a precaution,” Cpl. Julie Yingling of the sheriff's office said Tuesday afternoon.
Tippett was a father of five, according to an online obituary.
Tippett's father, John Francis Tippett Sr., had been sentenced to life in prison in 1992, and later had his sentence greatly reduced, originally pleading guilty to the first-degree murder of Ralph Raymond DeCarlo, 53, the year prior, and later pleading guilty to second-degree murder after an appeals court granted a retrial. The elder Tippett died in 2014, at age 57, shortly after his release.