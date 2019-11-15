A 49-year-old woman was killed in an automobile crash on Route 5, Maryland State Police say.
At approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle automobile crash on Point Lookout Road in Mechanicsville, a release from the state police says, where Julie Ann Blew, 49, of no fixed address, was pronounced deceased at the scene and three others were transported to hospitals.
Preliminary investigation determined that Blew was operating a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Route 5 when the vehicle collided head on with a Ford F-150 with three occupants that was traveling northbound, the release says. Two occupants, a 40-year-old man and a 15-year-old girl were transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital, and a 13-year-old boy was flown via helicopter to Children's National Medical Center.
The release did not give the names of the occupants in the pickup truck.
Blew's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, the release says.