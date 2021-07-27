Calvert to hold surplus sale
The Calvert County Government Procurement Office will hold a surplus yard sale 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 30, at 150 Main St. in Prince Frederick. Items will be priced from $1-$5 and include desks, file cabinets, chairs and more. Contact 410-535-1600, Ext. 2289 or Procurement@calvertcountymd.gov.
Governor’s Cup sets sail
The 48th Annual Governor’s Cup race, which is the oldest and longest overnight race on the Chesapeake Bay, starts in Annapolis on July 30 and ends 68.7 nautical miles the following day at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. A shorter version of the race from Fishing Bay to the college is 48.7 nautical miles. To connect a cellphone with a real-time link to the race, go to www.smcm.edu/events/govcup/.
Animal shelter offering reduced fees
The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is over capacity for animals and is offering a 50% reduction in adoption fees for all animals through July 31. The shelter, which is located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick. Go to www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.
Stewart to hold Back to School event
Commissioner Amanda Stewart will host her annual drive-thru event 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf. The first 250 Pre-K through Grade 12 students that register will receive a backpack with school supplies. The Charles County school with the nost registered students will win 100 safety kits for their school and a faculty luncheon. Vaccinations will also be available. Registration deadline is Wednesday, Aug. 11. Go to https://bit.ly/3rtunBg.
USDA accepting nominations
The USDA Farm Service Agency County Committee is accepting nominations for candidates on your local USDA Farm Service Agency county committee through Aug. 2. FSA county committees play a vital and relevant role in delivering important farm programs. Voting takes place in the fall. Go to www.fsa.usda.gov/elections.
PFVFD carnival returns
The Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department will host its annual carnival 6 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, through Saturday, Aug. 7, at the corner of U.S. Route 4 and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. Rides, games and more than 40 attractions. Go to https://www.pfvfd.org/join-us-for-our-annual-pfvfd-2021-carnival/.
DNR photo contest deadline nears
Submissions for the The 2021 Maryland Natural Resource Photo Contest will be accepted through Thursday, Aug. 5. The grand prize is $5,000. Go to https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/photocontest.aspx.
Vets N Transition to host resource fair, ceremony
Vets N Transition will host an inaugural Veterans of Charles County Purple Heart Recognition and Veteran’s Resource Fair noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park, 11000 Crain Highway in Newburg. All active duty military members, reservists, veterans and the community are invited. A portion of the proceeds will go to the veterans museum. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/1st-annual-veterans-ofcharles-co-purple-heart-recognition-veteran-fair-tickets-160823396107/.
W2W to host conference
The Women 2 Women Calvert County Chamber of Commerce women’s networking group will host its Seventh Annual W2W Regional Summit for Business 8:30 a.m., to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, at The Hall at Huntingtown, 4030 Old Town Road in Huntingtown. The summit is open to women from across Southern Maryland who want to share knowledge and ideas with other seasoned and budding professional women. Registration required by Aug. 1. The cost is $65 and includes a continental breakfast. Contact Kathy Maney at 410-610-3618 or kathy@calvertchamber.org.
CCPS offering parental support
Charles County Public Schools is providing a parent/guardian support clinic to families this summer. Parents of children enrolled in Charles County schools can make an appointment for a one-hour consultation to discuss the social, emotional and behavioral needs of their child. Consultations will be virtual with a school psychologist, school counselor, and/or a pupil personnel worker. In-person meetings will be offered on a limited basis. Appointments will be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Aug. 13. Contact 301-392-7507 or blugo@ccboe.com.
KofC to host golf tournament
The Knights of Columbus will hold its annual golf tournament 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Breton Bay Golf and Country Club, 21935 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown. The cost is $100 and includes green fees, BBQ lunch, range balls and tournament prizes. There will also be several contests. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics, Care Net and local council programs. Call Herb Male at 352-514-0311 or Jim Berned at 301-904-6244.
CCHS continues Front Porch Series
Country Memories will perform 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Calvert County Historical Society, 70 Church St. in Prince Frederick. Snacks will be available for purchase. The free concert is part of the The Calvert County Historical Society Front Porch Summer Concert Series. Bring chairs and coolers. Go to www.calverthistory.org.
SMRFO to host outdoor fair
The Southern Maryland Recreational Fishing Organization will host a fishing and outdoor adventure fair 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, and Sunday, Aug. 22, at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, 42455 Fairgrounds Road in Leonardtown. Vendor tables, kids casting contest, door prizes and raffles. Admission is $5, free for ages 12 and younger. Go to www.smrfo.org.
Entrepreneur training offered
A Project Opportunity Southern Maryland Fall 2021 Orientation Session will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 24, at The Hilton Garden Inn, 10385 O’Donnell Place in Waldorf. The program will be held 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 14 through Nov. 9. For more information, email Joe Giordano at joe.giordano@project-opportunity.com.
Forestry course planned
A General Forestry Certification Course from the University of Maryland Extension Forestry program will be offered online Sept. 1 through Dec. 15. Go to extension.umd.edu/forestry-course.
Tinderbox to host golf tourney
Tinderbox Waldorf Maryland will host a golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 11, at Oak Creek Golf Club, 600 Bowieville Manor Lane in Upper Marlboro. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 per player and includes lunch, swag bag, cigars and more. Proceeds will benefit Smoking Shields MD, which provides financial assistance to Law Enforcement professionals and the military and their immediate families nationwide. Go to www.road2par.com/events-1/tinderbox-golf-classic-2.
Annual Walk in the Park planned
St. Francis Xavier Church will host its Fourth Annual 5K Fun Run/Walk 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the parish’s Newtowne Manor House, 21370 Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown. For all ages and abilities. The cost is $20, which includes a tee shirt. Free for ages 12 and younger. Call Sarah Matisick at 301-247-7416 or go to www.stfrancisxavierchurch.org.
Chorale seeking singers
Registration is now open for the Southern Maryland Encore Chorale, a local choral group singing a fun and eclectic mix of music in different styles and from different eras. The group meets 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays from September to December and a free concert is held in December. The group is directed by Joey Hoopengardner. No auditions necessary. For more information or to register, call 301-261-5747 or go to www.encorecreativity.org.
Ag department seeking nominees
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency is seeking nominees to run for its local county committee election boards in Southern Maryland. For more information, call 301-934-9588 ext. 104, or 301-475-8431 ext. 114.
JPPM seeking candidate
Jefferson Patterson Park and Museum is seeking someone who is passionate about sustainable, agroecology based landscaping. The candidate must be able to conduct plant stewardship ranging from historic garden care to assessing habitat health, work cooperatively with staff and to facilitate interpretive programming and conduct physical labor outdoors, and occasional weekend work. Go to www.jefpat.md.gov.
Calvert announces new pool hours
The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation recently announced it will adjust pool hours due to staffing shortages. In addition, pools will open to full capacity during operating hours and pool use will be available without advance reservations.
Hall Aquatic Center – 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Cove Point Pool – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Kings Landing – Noon to 7 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Saturday and Sunday.
Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Employment.
Grant funding available
The Calvert County Department of Community Resources recently announced the American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Grant Program will offer grant funding to local nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic application process is now open. Restrictions apply. Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NonProfitGrant.
TBP selling chair sponsorships
Twin Beach Players is holding a chair fundraiser by selling sponsorships to help offset the cost of its organization. The cost is $25 per chair. Email info@twinbeachplayers.com.
Thrift store reopens
The Faith United Methodist Church thrift store at 15869 Livingston Road in Accokeek will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.
CCPR hosting walking challenge
Calvert County is currently offering a Wellness Challenge. The program is intended to offer free, local activities that families and friends can do together to make healthy changes in their lifestyle. For activities and more information, download the Calvert County Wellness Challenge or call the Calvert County Health Department at 410-535- 5400.