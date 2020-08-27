Calvert resumes meal service
Summer food service program in Calvert County has ended but the school meals program restarts Sept. 2. All children younger than 18 and enrolled in the county’s public schools qualify for the Grab ‘n Go Program after registering no later than noon by Sept. 1. To register, call 443-550-8680, 443-550-8683 or 443-550-8684.
St. Mary’s College featured in Princeton Review
St. Mary’s College of Maryland was featured in The Princeton Review’s best 386 colleges for its education, opportunities to try new things, its researched based curriculum on the environment, its dining hall and its overall academics.
College given grant for Folklife
St. Mary's College of Maryland was recently awarded a Maryland State Arts Council Folklife Network grant of $40,500 to represent Southern Maryland as a Maryland Regional Folklife Center in the Maryland State Arts Council’s Folklife Network, which support community-based living cultural traditions.
Charles seniors receive diplomas this summer
Twelve Charles County seniors received their diplomas after completing coursework in the summer. The graduates include Keryanne Ivana Rojas of Henry E. Lackey High School; Ryan Terrelle Anderson of North Point High School; Troy Andrew Chase, Breanna Azaria Neal, Marquan Justice Dailey, Ian-Simplice Ncho Obare and Ashanti Ziona Vaughan pf St. Charles High School; and Bobbi Jenee Jones, Janiya Tionne Lewis and Immanuel Lydell Neal of Westlake High School.
Archdiocese schools make back to school plans
The Archdiocese of Washington announced 49% of its schools and early learning centers will undergo a blended learning or hybrid model, 28% will have distant learning only and 23% will have modified in-person learning.