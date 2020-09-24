CSM gains half a million from governor
The College of Southern Maryland received $560,315 in grant awards this week to expand workforce development courses and continue professional education that leads to government or industry certification or licensure, focused on those who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the governor's office.
Northern students place in national event
Maryland’s Future Business Leaders of America delegation won 26 medals from the National Leadership Online Experience earlier this summer. A team of the state’s Career and Technical Education high school students showcased their skills in 72 CTE competitive events. Haley Lawson, Sophia MacDonald, Lucy Ramos of Northern High School took seventh place in partnership with business project. And Leanne Rupp, who also attends Northern, took eighth place in insurance and risk management.
SMCPS uses lightning detection equipment
St. Mary’s public schools purchased lightning detection equipment at each of the three high schools. It includes an alert siren and visual strobe, which will activate when lightning is detected within 10 miles of each campus. After 30 minutes has elapsed with no more lightning detected within 10 miles, the alert siren will activate again indicating all clear. The system will be used during school events starting Sept. 28 from 3 to 9 p.m.
College's physics department recognized for diversity
The physics department at St. Mary’s College of Maryland received the Diversity and Inclusion Advocacy Recognition during the all-virtual 2020 Frontiers in Optics and Laser Science APS/DLS Conference presented by the Optical Society of America on Sept. 15, for its efforts to increase diversity and inclusivity in science by making long-term changes that improve diversity, equity and inclusion in its operations and culture.