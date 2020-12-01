Chesapeake Public Charter School lottery
The online lottery for kindergarten through eighth grade for Chesapeake Public Charter School will open Dec. 1. Applications can be filled out online through Dec. 31 at cpcsapplication.com. The school is located in St. Mary's County at 20945 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.
Informational sessions will be held onThursday, Dec. 3, 5-6 p.m. for kindergarten families; Monday, Dec. 7, 5-6 p.m. for middle school families; and Thursday, Dec. 10, 5-6 p.m. for first- through fifth-grade families. A zoom link and informational video/slides, which can be viewed prior to the Q&A sessions, are available at schools.smcps.org/cpcs/. Zoom Q&A sessions will be recorded and posted to the CPCS website at schools.smcps.org/cpcs/.
The lottery will be run at the end of January. For more information, call the school’s main office at 301-863-9585, ext. 0.
Charles schools add internet site
Charles County Public Schools opened a fourth internet cafe for students on Dec. 1. The new internet cafe is located at T.C. Martin Elementary School, 6315 Olivers Shop Road in Bryantown. The other internet cafes are at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools and Henry E. Lackey High School.
Charles schools expand meal service
On Monday, Nov. 30, Charles County Public Schools expanded the hours for meals for students at 17 schools in the county. Meal sites will be open for curbside distribution Mondays through Fridays from 7 to 8 a.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The meals are free to children ages 2 to 18 through the end of the school year, however there is no meal service on days when students are not in school. Parents who pick up curbside meals for students will need to show a student ID, report card or birth certificate, the latter for those not enrolled in school. Menus are available at ccboe.com under "school meals menu." Mobile meals are available at select neighborhoods with grab-n-go meals delivered by school buses.
The meals are available from 11 to 11:20 a.m. at the Wakefield Community Center, 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center near Safeway, 10 King St. in Waldorf; and Arthur Middleton Elementary School, 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The 17 school sites for curbside pickup are: Henry E. Lackey High School, La Plata High School, Maurice J. McDonough High School, North Point High School, St. Charles High School, Thomas Stone High School, Westlake High School, Mattawoman Middle School, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Piccowaxen Middle School, Billingsley Elementary School, Indian Head Elementary School, Malcolm Elementary School, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School, J.C. Parks Elementary School and J.P. Ryon Elementary School.