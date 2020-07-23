Southern Maryland Aces 13u Travel Baseball Tryouts
Wednesday, July 29 at 6 p.m.
John V. Baggett Park, Field #2
26929 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Register at southernmdaces.com
(Individual private tryouts are also available. Call or text 410-429-0069 for more info)
The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have announced the first annual Daryl Thompson Invitational Youth Baseball Tournament.
The 8U-12U athletes will play on the weekend of September 18-20, while the 13U-18U athletes will play the weekend of Sep. 25-27. The tournament is set up as pool play, with the top two teams in each tournament advancing to the championship game to be played at Regency Furniture Stadium on Sunday. The Blue Crabs will accept four teams in each age group and establish a waiting list for other teams. Cost is $750 per team, which includes baseball and umpires.
The tournament is named for Thompson, a La Plata High School graduate and former major league pitcher with the Cincinnati Reds who currently serves as the pitching coach for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs and is the returning ace of the team's pitching staff after leading the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball in wins (15) and strikeouts (162) in 2019 en route to being named the ALPB's top pitcher.