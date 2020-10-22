County updates pandemic 'Road to Recovery'
On October 16, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and Maryland Secretary of Health Robert Neall issued orders updating safe capacity limits for outdoor sporting and entertainment venues, while maintaining face covering requirements and strict public health protocols.
The governor's order limits spectators at outdoor sporting venues to 10% of total capacity, including at M&T Bank Stadium and FedEx Field.
For outdoor entertainment venues the governor's order limits occupancy to 10% for outdoor entertainment venues that have a total capacity greater than 2,500.
The governor’s order requires face coverings at all outdoor sporting and entertainment venues. Under the health secretary’s order, venues must follow social distancing protocols, and social gatherings at the venue—such as tailgating—are prohibited.
In response, St. Mary's County Government has adopted similar measures with the updated St. Mary's County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery – Stage 3.
Residents may access the St. Mary's County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery and additional related resources https://www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.
Commissioners approve grant for sheriff's office
The commissioners approved an award of $100,000 for the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office to fund youth gun violence prevention in the community. The Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Youth Gun Violence Reduction Initiative Grant will purchase software technology and educational materials.
Sheriff Tim Cameron described the PredPol software to the commissioners at their Tuesday, Oct. 20 meeting as a data-driven predictive technology that identifies crime related public security and safety concerns in the county and allows for more efficient use of existing resources.
Educational materials purchased by the award include audio, video and print materials to promote awareness and education about firearm safety to youth.
Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary's County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary's County Government YouTube Channel.
Seasonal reminder for drivers
Citizens are reminded to be alert for deer during the fall breeding season. Many wildlife related accidents occur between dusk and dawn. Watch for deer where roads pass through wooded or rural areas. Driving the speed limit reduces the chances of an accident with a deer; and, at night, reduce speeds below the limit, especially in rain, snow or fog.
Here are some other tips to keep in mind as a driver.
Never “VEER” for DEER. Slow down and avoid hitting deer, but do not swerve. This can cause you to lose control and strike another vehicle, or to leave the highway and strike a tree or other object. Injuries to drivers and passengers increase when the vehicle swerves.
Deer usually travel in groups and generally maintain a home range of about one (1) square mile.If you see a deer cross the road, slow down and use caution. Additional deer may be out of view and more are likely to follow.
A deer standing calmly in a field may suddenly jump into the road. Anticipate the potential for this rapid change in posture.
Elevate your deer awareness at locations with deer crossing signs. Deer crossing signs indicate areas where heavily used deer trails cross roadways. Slow down and watch for the eye-shine of deer near the roadway edges.
Be especially aware during the morning and afternoon. Deer tend to be more active during the early morning hours and late afternoon hours year-round. They are moving between evening feeding areas and daytime bedding sites.
Never approach an injured animal. Finally, in the unfortunate event of striking a deer, never approach an injured animal. Pull to a safe location with hazard lights on and call the police. Make it a safe season for you and the deer.
If you notice an animal carcass lying along or in the roadside, please report it by using the County Highways online Maintenance Request Form at http://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/. The icon is on the upper right corner of the website and can be identified as an oval symbol with “311” in the center. You may also contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. 3517.
Trees planted in county parks
Volunteers from the Southern Maryland Sierra Club, in partnership with the St. Mary's County Department of Recreation and Parks, are planting native trees at three of the county parks. A selection of 10 native deciduous trees is planned for Dorsey, 5th District Parks and Lancaster parks, focusing on areas that will improve these parks both aesthetically and functionally.
In addition to beautifying the area, trees provide a habitat for local mammals, birds, reptiles and insects. They also can improve the park going experience by sheltering playgrounds, benches, tables and pathways from the summer heat and winter winds.
The trees have been obtained through the DNR Tree-Mendous Program, and the project is funded through grants from the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Council.
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club is a nonprofit environmental advocacy organization focusing on promoting policies and actions that help create a healthier, more equitable, and more environmentally sustainable community for all Southern Maryland residents.
For more information on the Department of Recreation and Parks, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate.
Volunteers sought for boards, commissions and committees
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s Board of County is calling all citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community by serving on various boards, commissions and committees. Detailed descriptions of the various boards and membership applications are available on the county’s website at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/.
All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Nov. 13. Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200 ext. 1707 for more information.
6th Annual Crab Pot Pitch submission extended
The St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development invites residents to Southern Maryland’s Annual Crab Pot Pitch Competition. DED has been an avid sponsor of the competition seeking to promote entrepreneurship and innovation. DED’s Director Chris Kaselemis will even serve as a judge in this year’s competition.
The Crab Pot Pitch Competition is Southern Maryland’s premier pitch competition for entrepreneurs with cutting edge, disruptive and innovative technologies. Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors in front of an audience.
This event is hosted by Southern Maryland Innovates, an organization with the mission to grow and connect the innovation and technology entrepreneurship community in Southern Maryland. And to serve as the connective hub between various groups that represent a casual and high impact opportunity to meet people interested in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship in Southern Maryland.
This year’s Crab Pot Pitch Competition will be held virtually Thursday, Oct. 29. Entrance is open to anyone with a cutting edge, disruptive and innovative technology that has potential for regional business growth in Southern Maryland.
Five finalists will be selected to pitch in front of a panel of judges at the final competition in October. The winner will receive $3,500 and a bushel of crabs. The runner-up will receive $1,000. The judging panel consists of Chuck Bubeck—Executive Director at Maryland Innovation Center, Mike Steele—Founder of Motobriiz LLC and 2016 Crab Pot Winner, Chris Kaselemis—St. Mary’s County Director of Economic Development, Danita Boonchaisiri—Calvert County Economic Development Business Development Manager, and Lucretia Freeman-Buster—Charles County Economic Development Chief of Business Development.
Southern Maryland Innovates is currently seeking innovative minds to enter the competition. The deadline for entrance submissions has been extended to Monday, September 21, 2020. If you are interested in learning more or registering to attend or compete, visit somdinnovates.com/events/crab-pot-2020. Please email somdinnovates2020@gmail.com with any immediate questions.
Construction work may cause traffic delays
Wildewood Parkway near the Wildewood Pool may experience an occasional traffic delay due to the lining of storm drainpipes. However, the road will remain open. Pedestrians should use caution when entering the work area. Drivers should follow all signs and flagging directions through the site. The construction project will begin on or around Sept. 4, 2020, and is projected to last approximately three weeks, weather dependent.
For additional information, contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200 or visit our webpage https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/.
Household hazardous waste collection day
Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day is set for Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the St. Andrews Landfill. Residents can dispose of household hazardous waste materials in a safe manner and with environmentally responsible practices using the county’s certified vendor, ACV Enviro.
Some hazardous waste items which will be acceptable for collection include Acids, Ammonia, Bleach, Cleaners, Fuels, Gas/Oil Mixtures, Gasoline, Household and Lawn Pesticides. Items that cannot be accepted include Ammunition, Asbestos, Explosive Materials, Medical Waste, Pharmaceuticals, Radioactive Materials and Picric Acid. For a complete list of acceptable hazardous waste items, please visit our webpage.
For the safety of all, please remember to wear face coverings at all times and to observe social distancing when disposing of waste products. Contractor and county staff will be on-site to assist with traffic flow and drop off parking safety.
For more information, contact the St. Mary’s Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. 3517. You can also log on to https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/
Restaurant gift card program relaunch
St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development and Visit St. Mary’s MD have partnered to launch Round Two of the Restaurant BOOST Gift Card Program. This program was initially launched to support local restaurants in St. Mary’s County facing economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is a gift card investment and value-added program that supports locally owned, locally operated restaurants throughout the county.
In Round Two of the BOOST Gift Card Program, customers can now get a $50 gift card for only $25 at participating restaurants! That’s $25 of free food and drink for a $25 investment. This increased BOOST value will provide much needed cash to local restaurants.
“The goal is to give local restaurants a much-needed boost during this challenging time,” says Chris Kaselemis, Director of the county’s Department of Economic Development. “Our restaurants – and our broader hospitality industry – support thousands of jobs throughout the county. We are excited to provide additional resources to not only prop up restaurants but to give our residents an opportunity to support them as well.”
Funding was generated through St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development.
Restaurants that have currently signed up for Round Two include The Beanery, Blue Wind Gourmet,The Rex, Bert's 50's Diner, Old Line Restaurant and Pub, Chief's Your Neighborhood Bar, Olde Town Pub, El Pollon, Ruddy Duck Seafood and Alehouse and Plaza Azteca.
Old jail museum receives grant for new project
The Friends of St. Clements Island and Piney Point Museums has received a $2,300 grant from the National Park Service to create a Runaway Slave exhibit at the Old Jail Museum, located next to the circuit courthouse in Leonardtown.
The Old Jail Museum, which is a part of the county museum division and on the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, is aiming to create a new exhibit on the jail’s usage as a slave pen, and as a holding house for runaway slaves, which the museum division’s manager said there is a “great deal of local legend” about, but there “has been little formal research done” prior to the museum’s research.
The planned exhibit seeks to verify those stories, and to tell the stories of arrests and holding of slaves prior to the Civil War. When fully open, the Old Jail Museum will also have extended hours, a museum shop and will become Leonardtown’s visitor center.
For more information on the Old Jail Museum, visit www.facebook.com/theoldjailmuseum.
Citizens academy suspended
The county government’s 2020 Citizens Academy has officially been postponed due to COVID-19.
The seven-week course, which gives county residents a view of county government operations, had originally been scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 of this year, but has now been suspended until further notice.
The Citizens Academy program grants a certificate to participants after completing seven Tuesday night sessions, where they visit multiple governmental departments and participate in hands-on activities and seminars, learning about local government.
For more information on the Citizens Academy, visit www.stmarysmd.com/pio/citizensacademy/.
Commissioners amend ordinance
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County have approved a proposed Critical Area Ordinance to repeal and replace Ordinance 2019-40 for Nonadjacent Growth Allocation giving St. Mary’s County the ability to change Critical Area overlay zones for specific development projects, subject to final approval by the Critical Area Commission.
The Critical Area regulations in the current zoning ordinance include a growth allocation process that allows a property’s Resource Conservation Area or Limited Development Area overlay zone designation to be changed to permit low intensity commercial use to take place on the property.
Commissioner Meetings are available for viewing on SMCG Ch. 95 or the county government YouTube Channel.
For more information on St. Mary’s County’s critical area program, visit the Land Use & Growth Management webpage.
Grants to support vulnerable population
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County authorized a grant application for the Department of Aging & Human Services for $200,000 to fund COVID-19 related needs and services for homeless individuals in St. Mary’s County during their Tuesday, July 20, meeting. If awarded, the grant from the Maryland Department of Housing & Community Development will be provided to the county and passed through to the Three Oaks Center for the Southern Maryland Continuum of Care for this vulnerable population.
In a separate agenda item, the Commissioners approved a Senior Care Award of $124,981to fund services for residents 65 years or older who may be at risk of nursing home placement. The program allows seniors to live with dignity in their own homes at a lower cost than nursing facility care. St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services has coordinated the Senior Care Program for over 20 years.
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Ch. 95, as a repeat Friday evenings at 6:30 p.m. or anytime on-demand on the county government YouTube Channel.
Pesticide container recycling program set
The Maryland Department of Agriculture is sponsoring its summer collection program for empty plastic pesticide containers according to specific guidelines. The nearest location to St. Mary’s County that accepts out-of–county pesticide containers will be hosted by the Frederick County Landfill, 9031 Reich’s Ford Road in Frederick on July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
MDA inspectors will supervise the collection to ensure only triple rinsed or pressure rinsed, clean, plastic HDPE pesticide containers are collected. Information on the inspection checklist for the empty pesticide containers and the recycling program itself can be viewed at http://news.maryland.gov/mda/press-release/2017/05/08/maryland-recycles-pesticide-containers-for-25th-year-collection-dates-open-in-june/
For more information, contact the Maryland Department of Agriculture, Pesticide Regulation Section at 410-841-5710 or visit the website www.mda.maryland.gov.
For information on recycling programs in St. Mary’s County, visit www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/recycling-solid-waste/.
Kayak launch at museum to open weekends
The Kayak Launch at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will now be open to interested paddlers every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wishing to use the launch during the week will need to preregister.
Interested kayakers should visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/PPL to download the registration form. The form should be filled out and returned to April.Havens@stmarysmd.com for prior approval before paddlers may utilize the launch.
Museum staff will be on-site during the above hours and days should kayakers need assistance or information.
While Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is still closed to the public, visitors may utilize the walking paths, pier and picnic pavilion while observing proper social distancing procedures.
For more information, call 301-994-1471 or email April.Havens@stmarysmd.com.
Criteria for small business relief fund expanded
The criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and nonprofit Relief Fund has been altered to allow more St. Mary’s County businesses and nonprofits to meet the eligibility requirements. As of June 8, the relief program will expand to allow businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 30% to apply. Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify. In addition, businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million are eligible to apply; previously limited to entities with annual revenues under $2 million. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply.
The initial round was reserved for those locally owned independent businesses that we hardest hit by the pandemic. This phased approach allows the County to ensure that those entities harmed the most would be considered first for these local grants.
The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed a yearly average of two months revenue). We anticipate that over 300 grants will be issued.
Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants/.
If you have any questions, contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.
MetCom reports progress on water tower
The Metropolitan Commission is pleased to announce completion of the foundation and ring wall for its long awaited composite water storage tank. Located behind the Hickory Hills Shopping Center and Nissan dealership on MD 235, this new tank replaces the existing 500,000 gallon facility built in 1992. The derrick, used to hoist the forms for the construction of the concrete shaft composing the new two million gallon water tank, is now in place and visible to motorists on MD 235. It is important to note that the top of the derrick’s mast is at the same elevation that the new tower will be upon completion. The next phase of construction includes installation of the forms and the pouring of concrete for the construction of the tower shaft.
The budget for this new tank is $6.297 million; an additional $0.997 million was allocated for a new 700 gpm well, replacing the old well built in 1982. This project, funded through a low interest loan from the Department of Housing and Community Development, will help stabilize water system pressures throughout Lexington Park and improve water storage deficiencies to meet the current water demands of the community. A new well house, pump controls, disinfection/metering/telemetry equipment, a stand by diesel generator and demolition of the existing tower are also included in the contract.
George Erichsen, MetCom’s Executive Director stated, “We are very pleased to be pressing forward on the construction of what will be the largest MetCom water tower in our inventory.” Construction is anticipated to be completed in the spring of 2022.
MetCom operates 17 elevated water storage towers, 37 ground storage towers, and 28 water supply and distribution systems throughout the county, including 67 wells supplying approximately 1.4 billion gallons of water each year. To learn more about planned projects, visit www.metcom.org and select the Capital Improvement Projects under the Engineering tab.
Department offers call-in census assistance
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services is supporting the 2020 Census by offering call-in assistance to the community. Anyone seeking help completing their 2020 Census should contact Jenny Beyer, MAP coordinator, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057.
According to the United States Census Website, the census collects demographic information that can affect federal funding, Congressional representation, and much more. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of your participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
‘Adopt an egg’ program
The public is invited to support the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum’s new Osprey Exhibit through the “Adopt an Egg” program. Set to open this summer, the exhibit is part of several new permanent displays going into Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
April Havens, Site Manager of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, is putting the finishing touches on plans for these new exhibits at the museum. “Osprey are such an integral part of our Potomac River watershed, returning each spring to a nest within sight of the museum’s newly renovated exhibit space. We have a large picture window on the second floor that provides the perfect viewing spot as the monogamous osprey reunite with their mate, repair their nest and begin courtship. The new exhibit will teach visitors about the many unique habits of our seasonal fish hawk residents,” revealed Havens.
Part of the exhibit will include museum-quality osprey egg replicas and other bird eggs for comparison. Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, said, “We are asking sponsors to “Adopt an Egg” for display and a second egg for hands-on learning programs. With the temporary closure of the museums in March, many of our events, donation and fundraising opportunities have been lost and we thought this would be a novel, fun way to support future exhibits and programs.”
Jayne Walsh, Museum Stores Manager, developed the new online Museum Store, where interested sponsors can find more information about the program: “The replica eggs and other items needed will be available online for adoption by patrons. We will recognize all the “Adopters” with an adoption certificate and a sponsor plaque on display in the museum itself. This is a super fun opportunity for families to affordably fund a bit of the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum displays — so get online and pick your egg to adopt!”
To find out how you can take part in this program, visit http://FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site.
Local museums offer online museum stores
The Friends of St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Lighthouse Museums have launched a new online museum store this year with a selection of merchandise that can be shipped directly to your home without having to step into the temporarily closed on-site museum stores.
Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, reports, “We are fortunate that the website was already up and running as a part of our goal to expand services, sales and Friends memberships before needing to close the museums and stores for the safety of our visitors. The museum store manager has been adding store merchandise daily to the e-commerce site, so shoppers will be pleased at the selection.”
To encourage and promote sales, the Friends are offering free shipping for a limited time on all purchases. There is a diverse offering of merchandise on the site, including books about regional history, St. Clement’s Island, and Drayden African American Schoolhouse; Blackistone and Piney Point lighthouse ornaments; decal; pins; magnets; Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival merchandise; Memberships; and much more.
“We have also decided to introduce our new line of Capt. Sam’s Oyster can t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and sweatshirts through the website” said Jayne Walsh, Museum Store Manager. The new Capt. Sam’s Oyster Can merchandise features the original oyster can logo and commemorates the Bailey Family’s historic contribution to the oyster industry in St. Mary’s County.
“The Museum Stores planned to introduce the line early spring, but the items were already designed and produced locally by Custom Promotions & Embroidery. A purchase now online does triple duty by supporting the Friends organization, the Museum Division and a St. Mary’s County business.” Walsh adds.
To access the museums online store, simply visit https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site or head to the Friends’ Facebook pages at Facebook.com/FriendsSCI and Facebook.com/FriendsofPineyPoint and click on the “Shop Now” button.
Department event update
Due to continued COVID-19 emergency public closures, Law Day, originally scheduled for Friday, May 1, at all three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern), has been canceled. Individuals already registered for this event to meet with a lawyer and fill out an Advance Health Care form will be contacted by phone.
The 20th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, initially scheduled for Tuesday, May 12, has been rescheduled. This event will now take place Tuesday, Aug. 11, at 11 a.m. at the 5 South Event Center in Callaway, Md. The Department of Aging & Human Services appreciates the public’s understanding during this time and looks forward to honoring the Officers of the Year and local law enforcement agencies this summer.
For more information, contact Sarah Miller, Community Programs & Outreach Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or at sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com.
Flags lowered to honor local volunteer firefighter
This is to advise that Commissioner President Randy Guy has ordered the Maryland state flag and the St. Mary’s County flag immediately lowered to half-staff. This action is in honor of Bay District Volunteer firefighter Marcus Paxton, who died April 10, 2020.
The flags are to remain lowered until sunset the day of his interment on a date to be determined.
According to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department President Wayne Johnson, Marcus Paxton was an active senior member of the department, a medic with Charles County, and a paramedic serving in Baltimore City. “The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is mourning his loss and sends our condolences to his family,” said Mr. Johnson.
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County extend their deepest sympathies to the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department and the family of Mr. Paxton. “We are saddened to hear of the death of Mr. Paxton and recognize this deep loss to our community,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy.
Paid election judges sought
The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections is seeking eligible individuals to serve as election judges for upcoming elections. Training is provided and participants are compensated.
Those eligible to be an election judge must be: registered to vote in Maryland; 16 years or older; not a candidate for any public or political party office; detailed oriented and can speak, read and write the English language. Judges receive $200 per election plus $30 for attending the required training class.
For more information, call the elections office 301-475-4200, ext. 71614, or email electionjudges@stmarysmd.com.
Volunteers sought for home-delivered meals program
St. Mary’s home-delivered meals program is seeking volunteers to serve in the Lexington Park area and the southernmost parts of the county. Drivers would pick up meals at the Loffler Senior Activity Center and pack into coolers provided to maintain a safe temperature.
Volunteers are assigned to an established route and the deliver meals to homebound seniors on a weekly, biweekly or monthly basis. To volunteer, persons must be 21 or older, have a valid driver’s license and reliable access to a vehicle. Meals are delivered most Mondays through Fridays, 11:15 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement or income tax deductions are available for volunteers.
Contact Monika Williams at 301-475-4200, ext. 71060, or at Monika.Williams@stmarysmd.com.