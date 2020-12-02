Funding utility for nonprofit entities available
St. Mary’s County Government has opened the funding utility for St. Mary’s County Nonprofit entities for the fiscal 2022 budget year, as awarded by the county commissioners. The Notice of Funding Availability can be found at www.stmarysmd.com/finance/non-profit. Please read the notice completely and follow the links. The application process is entirely electronic and must be submitted on-line.
The application is for those agencies with IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit status only. The deadline for submission is Jan. 15, 2021. Final adoption of the FY2022 Budget is anticipated to be in May.
The finance department will be holding a one-hour training class on how to navigate through the online application process. The class will be held on Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Contact Michelle Rance at 301-475-4200, ext. 1203, or email nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com to sign-up for the class.
Agencies are urged to not delay beginning the application process as it is new for some.
The system will allow you to save and go back and edit your submission until the Jan. 15 deadline. Questions should be emailed to nonprofithelp@stmarysmd.com.
Broadband request for proposal announced
The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the Request for Proposal for community-wide broadband is open for interested broadband providers. To request a copy of the Broadband RFP, interested providers should email Kevin Dellicker, RFP facilitator, at Kevin@dellicker.com. The RFP submission deadline is Dec. 4 and RFP purchasing options will be shared as early as Dec. 15.
Reliable internet access in St. Mary’s County has been a top priority of the commissioners, and on Sept. 15, the they allocated $100,000 toward formally assessing local broadband capabilities. To date, more than 2,400 households and 90-employers have responded to the broadband assessment surveys.
For the second phase of St. Mary’s Broadband Assessment Project, the commissioners are authorizing the release of a community-wide Request for Proposal to solicit broadband providers to submit proposals to improve broadband options, availability and pricing. For more information about the surveys or the RFP, contact Kelly Lewis at Kelly@LewisStrategic.com.
Seasonal reminder for drivers
Citizens are reminded to be alert for deer during the fall breeding season. Many wildlife related accidents occur between dusk and dawn. Watch for deer where roads pass through wooded or rural areas. Driving the speed limit reduces the chances of an accident with a deer; and, at night, reduce speeds below the limit, especially in rain, snow or fog.
Here are some other tips to keep in mind as a driver.
Never veer for deer. Slow down and avoid hitting deer, but do not swerve. This can cause you to lose control and strike another vehicle, or to leave the highway and strike a tree or other object. Injuries to drivers and passengers increase when the vehicle swerves.
Deer usually travel in groups and generally maintain a home range of about one square mile. If you see a deer cross the road, slow down and use caution. Additional deer may be out of view and more are likely to follow.
A deer standing calmly in a field may suddenly jump into the road. Anticipate the potential for this rapid change in posture.
Elevate your deer awareness at locations with deer crossing signs. Deer crossing signs indicate areas where heavily used deer trails cross roadways. Slow down and watch for the eye-shine of deer near the roadway edges.
Be especially aware during the morning and afternoon. Deer tend to be more active during the early morning hours and late afternoon hours year-round. They are moving between evening feeding areas and daytime bedding sites.
Never approach an injured animal. Finally, in the unfortunate event of striking a deer, never approach an injured animal. Pull to a safe location with hazard lights on and call the police. Make it a safe season for you and the deer.
If you notice an animal carcass lying along or in the roadside, please report it by using the County Highways online Maintenance Request Form at www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/. The icon is on the upper right corner of the website and can be identified as an oval symbol with “311” in the center. You may also contact the Department of Public Works & Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. 3517.
Criteria for small business relief fund expanded
The criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and nonprofit Relief Fund has been altered to allow more St. Mary’s County businesses and nonprofits to meet the eligibility requirements. As of June 8, the relief program will expand to allow businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 30% to apply. Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify. In addition, businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million are eligible to apply; previously limited to entities with annual revenues under $2 million. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply.
The initial round was reserved for those locally owned independent businesses that we hardest hit by the pandemic. This phased approach allows the County to ensure that those entities harmed the most would be considered first for these local grants.
The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed a yearly average of two months revenue). We anticipate that over 300 grants will be issued.
Grants may be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business.
Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants/.
If you have any questions, contact Kellie Hinkle, Deputy Director at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.