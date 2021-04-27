Summer is here and Southern Maryland is the place to be. There are so many adventures for you, your family, your friends and pets to have all while staying right here in your own back yard. Check out all the options below.
Planning a beach trip
Heading to the beach — whether it’s at the ocean or at a local lake, pond or river — is a classic summer favorite.
Keep reading for some tips and tricks to make your next beach trip the most successful one yet.
Pay attention to the weather
Weather on the water can change quickly. Keep a good eye on the local forecast for the beach you plan to visit and make plans in case of excessive heat, storms, rain or other inclement weather.
Bring plenty to drink
You’ll want to stock up on lots for your family to drink, and not just sugary sodas, alcoholic beverages or juice. Freeze water bottles overnight and fill your cooler with them to keep your other food and drink cold and also supply you with a steady stream of cooling, hydrating ice water.
Respect the rules and wildlife
When you visit natural areas like beaches, you’re bound to run into some of the wild creatures that live there. Avoid dunes, grasses or any marked areas that may be nesting areas for wildlife. Give animals a wide berth and try not to interfere with their routines and life.
Be respectful of others
Pick up your trash, take up only the room you need, and generally try to be respectful of other families out on the beach.
Fill in any holes your family digs and leave only your footprints behind.
Play some games
Bring along some classic beach games to keep the family from boredom.
Volleyball is a great beach game, and you can also bring water toys, such as snorkels, goggles and fins; skim boards; rafts and other appropriate toys.
Bring your own shade
It gets hot on the beach. To keep your family safe, make sure you bring your own shade if none is available. This may be an umbrella or canopy. Make sure it’s set up properly to avoid it blowing off in strong onshore winds.
Don’t take the sand with you
Knock loose sand off of all your beach gear before packing it away. To get sand off your legs and feet, rinse well at a beachside shower head and dry off. Coat your legs in baby powder and gently brush it (and the sand) away.
Get out and take a hike
Summer’s here and it’s time to get outside. One of the easiest ways to get out is by taking a hike.
It can be intimidating when looking at hikes, trails, gear and more, but don’t worry, we’ve got your back. Here’s what you need to know to get going down the trail.
Find a place to hike
There are places all around to take a hike, if you just know where to look. Start by keeping an eye on parks around you, whether national, state or city parks. Look for nature trails that are stable with good footing (at least until you get more experienced). You can also turn to local maps, websites and even apps like AllTrails.com.
Get your gear
Hiking looks like just walking, but it requires a little more specialized gear. If you’re going off even, paved trails, you might want to invest in a quality pair of boots that match the terrain and the weather you’re going to be hiking in. You may also want a pair of hiking poles, and those need to be matched to your abilities and to the terrain you’re going to be in. A good backpack is a great thing to have to carry your water, energy bars and anything else you might need. Try on all your gear in the store before you buy.
Safety first
Before you take your first hike, check in with your doctor to see how far it’s safe for you to go at this time. It may be prudent to start with lighter loads and shorter hikes. In your backpack, you want to carry lots of water to stay hydrated, as well as plenty of healthy snacks. You may also want to pack sunscreen, bug spray and a first aid kit.
Consider also taking a friend with you on your hike. Not only will they be good company, but it’s someone to help you in case anything goes wrong. As you get more experienced, you can venture out on your own.
Go pitch a tent
Spending a night out under the stars makes for a beautiful and peaceful summer activity.
You don’t need a big cabin or a camper, either. You can spend a lovely trip in a simple tent. Today’s modern tents are a lot nicer than the ones you may be used to.
They can be divided into rooms, have high-tech, waterproof and wind proof fabrics, and connections for lights and fans.
Sleeping capacity
Choose a tent with plenty of room for you and your family. You may consider increasing your tent capacity by at least one person if you or your family are people of size, are claustrophobic, toss and turn at night, need more room to sit or sleep comfortably, or if you’ll be bringing small children or dogs.
Types of tents
Cabin-style tents have near vertical walls to maximize peak height and livable space. Some cabin tents may also have awnings and vestibule-style doors that make them more like a house than a tent. Dome tents stand up better to storms with a tall part in the center and walls that slope down to the ground. It reduces the space inside the tent, but it’ll stand up in high winds.
Pay attention to tent floor length. Look for a floor length of more than 90 inches if you’re camping with anyone more than 6 feet tall. Also consider the number of doors.
More than one door will keep you from climbing over each other in the night if someone has to get up for a bathroom break or rises early for fishing, hunting or hiking.
Tent materials
Look for higher-denier fabrics on your tent, which are more rugged than lower-denier fabrics. This is especially true for outer parts like rain flies and canopies. You’ll also want to pack a few extra repair kits and seam tape to keep your tent waterproof in case of rain.
Look for mesh panels set into the doors, ceilings and walls of the tent for adequate ventilation. The panels should be set up to take advantage of cross ventilation in the tent.
Cooking outside
Heating up your house after a long day at work is probably the last thing you want to do. Instead, take advantage of the warmer weather to cook outside.
Here are some tips to up your outdoor cooking game.
Cooking over fire
At first, this can seem intimidating. But you’ll find that open-air cooking can be rewarding and even a little nostalgic. While cooking over a roaring fire is romantic, it’s not very practical. Try cooking over coals instead. The first thing you’ll need to do is build a fire, either at a campsite or a backyard fire pit.
Build it as you would any campfire, using tinder and wood stacked so the blaze gets plenty of oxygen. Use thinner, dry, quick-burning wood. Light it up, then move to the side and dig a small pit. This will be your camp stove. Line it with medium and small rocks to contain the coals.
When the campfire burns down, use a long metal tool to move the hot coals from the campfire to the pit. Repeat as needed, then put a grill over the coals and get cooking.
Cooking on a grill
There are several different kinds of grills you can choose from. Charcoal grills work, like fire cooking, with hot coals. Gas grills work off a natural gas or propane source. Pellet grills are fueled by pellets of compressed sawdust. Lastly, Kamado or egg grills use lump hardwood charcoal. You’ll need to do your research to determine which grill would be best for your family. Consider the amount of grilling space you need and your budget; charcoal grills tend to be more portable and least expensive, while ceramic grills are large and can be heavy, both physically and on the budget.
Cooking safely
No matter how you cook, the common thread is that each of these methods involves heat and lots of it. You’ll need to be careful when handling hot coals, grates and cookware. Use appropriate tools meant for cooking and, after you’re done cooking, make sure you extinguish your fires and dispose of hot coals appropriately.
Go fish
Fishing is a relaxing activity that’s good fun on a hot summer’s day. But it’s an activity that requires patience and preparation.
Here’s how to get the most out of your first fishing trip.
Get to a sporting goods store
The first thing you need to do is get some basic fishing equipment. You can rely on the experts at the local sporting goods store to help you choose the right equipment to catch the right fish. Be honest about your level of experience and ask plenty of questions.
You’ll need a couple of rods and reels, either baitcasting or open-faced spinning reels. Load each reel with the proper pound test line, which depends on what you’re fishing for. You’ll also need a tackle box, and load it up with different kinds of lures. Ask the staff what the fish are biting where you plan to go. They can point you in the right direction. You’ll also need extra lines, hooks, sinkers and bobbers, depending on what you’re fishing for.
Lastly, you’ll need to buy a license. Most sporting goods stores also sell fishing licenses for your area, but it’s always good to check before you shop. Many states also allow you to purchase fishing and hunting licenses online.
Make sure you know the rules for your area, including what kind of fish you can catch, how many, and how big they need to be to keep.
Scope out some spots
Ask the sporting goods store crew some good areas for fishing. If you have a boat, specify what kind and ask for maps to help you navigate any new bodies of water.
If you don’t have a boat, you’re going to need spots that will allow you to fish from the bank, with easy access to the water and safe parking. Many roadside places look like easy access, but it can be unsafe to stand or leave your car there.
Planning Your Trip
Once you’ve got your gear and your spot, it’s time to pick a day to go fishing. Get up early and pack plenty of water and snacks to keep you going through the day. You may also need an ice chest to keep your catch cool and fresh, depending on how long you plan to be gone. Once you arrive at your spot, set up your gear, leaving plenty of room between you and others, and get fishing. Try not to cast over other anglers to avoid getting lines tangled. Keep your license on you in case law enforcement checks, and obey all the local rules and regulations.
Outdoor Games
Summer is all about being outside, but it’s way more than just sunning and swimming. It’s a great season for taking up a new outdoor game or sport to help you get moving and stay fit.
Not all of them need expensive specialized equipment. Furthermore, a lot of used sporting goods are great for beginners and can be snagged for a song at garage sales and thrift stores. Here is a brief history of some outdoor games you might be playing this year.
Frisbee
On Thanksgiving Day 1937, Walter Frederick Morrison and his future wife, Lucille, had a grand time tossing a popcorn can lid back and forth. They were playing the same game at the beach with a cake pan (worth 5 cents). A passerby offered them 25 cents for the pan. Morrison saw dollar signs — well, at least cents — in a 20-cent-per-pan profit. After World War II, Morrison and business partner Warren Franscioni started making flying plastic discs before ending their partnership in 1950. Morrison formed his own company, American Trends, and made Flyin-Saucers and the Pluto Platter flying discs. He later sold the company to Wham-O, who coined the term Frisbee.
Horseshoes
The game of pitching horseshoes at a target may have derived from a game of quoits played by Roman officers during the occupation of Britain. But, lacking the proper quoits, it’s thought the Romans used horseshoes instead. Peasants in medieval Britain also used horseshoes in improvised games of quoits. Colonists brought the game with them to North America. In 1926, the game was governed by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association of America and even now holds the national and world championship tournaments.
Volleyball
Volleyball was invented by William G. Morgan in 1895. Morgan was the physical director of the Young Men’s Christian Association in Holyoke, Massachusetts. He was looking for an indoor sport for businessmen who found basketball too vigorous. Official rules for the game were written by the YMCA and the NCAA in 1916, and, in 1928, the United States Volleyball Association was formed.
Get your pups outside
Summer is a fun season for the whole family, including its four-legged members.
While there are some concerns with bringing your furry friends with you on your summer outings, it can be done safely.
Dogs in the heat
Dogs, like, humans, can get too hot outside. Some signs of overheating include excessive panting; dry, pale gums; increased salivation; an erratic or rapid pulse; confusion; weakness; diarrhea; vomiting and maybe even rectal bleeding. If you notice any of these signs, move your pet to a cooler area immediately. Remember that dogs with heavy coats and shorter muzzles tend to get hotter faster than other breeds.
Reduce your dog’s temperature by putting cool, wet towels over its neck, under the armpits and between its hind legs. If there’s a safe stream or pond nearby, use it to help cool them down. Offer your pup plenty of cool, fresh drinking water, but don’t force it to drink. Don’t give your dog ice, as that can put them into shock. Take your dog to the vet as soon as you can.
Walking outside can also hurt your dog because paved surfaces can get hot enough to burn sensitive paws. To see how hot the pavement is, put your own, bare hand on the roadway. If your palm burns, it’s too hot for your pup’s paws. Remember than sand and other types of dirt may also get too warm to be comfortable for your dog.
Bring food and water
Just like you pack plenty of snacks and water for yourself, make sure you bring appropriate kibble, treats and water for your pup, too. Hit your local pet store and look for water bottles that also double as a dog-friendly bowl or look for a collapsible bowl that you can stash in your backpack.
Be aware of local ordinances
If you’re traveling outside of your neighborhood, be aware that other areas may have different rules and restrictions about dogs. Some beaches, for example, prohibit dogs whether on or off leashes. Other areas require you to produce or be able to show proof of a current rabies vaccination. Some cities and towns may prohibit certain breeds. While you’re planning a trip, make sure you check on local laws in addition to planning plenty of rest stops for you and your pooch.