Amazon has officially launched a new delivery station in Waldorf, creating more than 100 new full-time jobs that provide a competitive starting wage of $15.45 an hour and comprehensive benefits.
The delivery station will empower five small businesses via Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, creating hundreds of full-time driver jobs, according to a release from the business.
Additionally, Amazon has signed various leases in an effort to open delivery stations in Hagerstown and Hanover in 2021. These new delivery stations will power Amazon’s last-mile capabilities to speed up deliveries for customers in and throughout Charles, Anne Arundel and Washington counties.
In celebration of the launch, the 192,000-square-foot Waldorf delivery station at 9 Jay Gould Court donated $20,000 to LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. providing groceries and cases of water to 71 Nanjemoy families without running water or power.
This year, Amazon will further expand its robust logistics network in Maryland with the opening of two new delivery stations in Hagerstown and Hanover. Amazon has long provided delivery of large products such as televisions to couches and the Hagerstown AMXL delivery station will bring this offering to customers in Washington County.
“We welcome Amazon’s latest investment in Anne Arundel County and offer our congratulations on the opening of its delivery station in Hanover," Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said in the release. "In just a few years, Amazon has become an important job creator in our county and we look forward to its continued growth in our region.”
Amazon has more than 250 delivery stations in the U.S., offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex. Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers.
Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Centers, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers. Many of Amazon’s new delivery stations are now designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles. Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, these spaces are being optimized to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.
Amazon is a great place to work, with highly competitive pay, benefits from Day One, and training programs for in-demand jobs. We prioritize the safety and health of employees and have invested more than $11.5 billion to help keep employees safe and deliver products to customers throughout 2020. In response to the pandemic, we also implemented more than 150 significant process enhancements, from deep cleaning of our facilities to processes that allow for effective social distancing.
Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. The company’s presence in Maryland means more than just the jobs provided within the four walls of its facilities. In addition to full-benefit, great jobs inside the building, the company has created thousands of jobs in construction and services. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 29,000 full- and part-time jobs in Maryland and invested more than $5 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation.
These investments have contributed an additional $4.4 billion to the Maryland economy and have helped create more than 11,200 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 40,000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in Maryland are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.
For more information, visit www.amazon.com/apply, www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com.