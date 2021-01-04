Southern Maryland Innovates recently announced Ben Hance, Cody Hance and Dan Shaefer, founders of PaxHealth Filtration Systems, as the first-place winner of the Crab Pot Pitch Competition that took place on Oct. 29. The team received a $3,500 cash prize to further their concept and a bushel of crabs. Unmanned Propulsion Development presented by Tracy Barkhimer won the $1,000 second-place award.
“I left excited and optimistic for our future after the virtual event” Chuck Bubeck, the Executive Director of the Maryland Innovation Center, who also served as a judge, said after the Crab Pot Competition. “To see the diversity and innovation of the finalists and their well-crafted solutions, my confidence is renewed in the viability and promise of the region, and in particular southern Maryland. In the face of challenges this year, Southern Maryland showed that no crises or disruption can temper the creative and forward-thinking makeup of this part of the state.”
The PaxHealth Filtration System is a passive filtration system utilizing a network of sub-aquatic filters to remove suspended sediment from flowing bodies of surface water. Mounted on the piers of bridges, the system captures the sediment while minimizing impacts on the ecological balance of the surrounding marine habitat.
Captured sediment can be harvested from the reusable filter units and utilized as responsibly sourced soil amendment. Up and down-stream sensor suites provide marketable water health and quality data, while also providing analytical roadmaps to optimized filter placement and usage intervals.
PaxHealth is thus a holistic solution to water pollution. It cleans pollution directly from the water, provides responsibly sourced fertilizer to reduce the main source of pollution in Maryland's waters, provides data on pollution levels, and actively optimizes its performance over time. This invention won first place Southern Maryland Innovates finals of the sixth annual Crab Pot Pitch Contest.
UPD, the runner up, is a "Small, Agile, Local (made in the USA) Bootstrap Company" focused on Disruptive Hybrid Power Technology that breaks previous assumptions, enabling up to 5x longer flight times for Part 107 VTOL aircraft. Five products were pitched in the finals which ranged from LiFi hotspot devices, 3D Scanning Booth, UAS Hybrid Power, passive filtration, and an AI-based, plug-n-play search and knowledge discovery tool.
The Crab Pot Pitch Competition is a uniquely Southern Maryland pitch contest for inventors and entrepreneurs. It is Southern Maryland’s premier pitch competition for entrepreneurs with cutting edge, disruptive and innovative technologies. Made popular by television shows like ABC’s “Shark Tank,” pitch contests provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to present their ideas to a panel of judges or investors in front of an audience, although, this year the audience was virtual.
The Crab Pot Pitch Competition is organized by Southern Maryland Innovates. Event sponsors were St. Mary’s County government, TEDCO, and The Center for Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship.
For more information about any of our contestants please email us at somdinnovates2020@gmail.com.