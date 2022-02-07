Southern Maryland News and DC Military sales staff were recognized by APG Media of Chesapeake as the sales team of the year. Pictured are Ryan Ebaugh, left, Stacy Moreland, Lynn Moul, Carol Solar, Brook Ash, Martin Eckholm, Betsy Griffin and John Rives. Not pictured are Kathy Russell and Lauren Peabody.
Southern Maryland News and DC Military sales staff were recognized by APG Media of Chesapeake as the sales team of the year. Pictured are Ryan Ebaugh, left, Stacy Moreland, Lynn Moul, Carol Solar, Brook Ash, Martin Eckholm, Betsy Griffin and John Rives. Not pictured are Kathy Russell and Lauren Peabody.
APG Media of Chesapeake announced its Advertising Sales Award winners on Jan. 31. Sales associates were judged based primarily on performance, revenue and growth over budget.
Categories included best sales leaders, representatives and teams within the region which spans across Maryland, Delaware, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. APG Media of Chesapeake is proud of its incredible sales teams and is looking forward to a successful start to 2022.
Regional Director of Advertising Bill Cotter is proud to recognize the sales leadership team as these individuals "went above and beyond for their clients."
Multimedia Sales Executive of Eastern Shore: David Anthony
Multimedia Sales Executive of the Upper Chesapeake: Amy Bennett
Multimedia Sales Executive of Southern Maryland News/DC Military: Ryan Ebaugh
Sales and Support Representative of the Year: Carol Solar, Southern Maryland News and DC Military
Sales Leader of the Year: John Rives, director DC Military and Southern Maryland News
Sales Team of the Year: Southern Maryland/DC Military — Brook Ash, Lynn Moul, Lauren Peabody, Martin Eckholm, Stacy Moreland, Kathy Russell, Ryan Ebaugh, Carol Solar and John Rives.