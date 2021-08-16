Atlantic Tractor recently announced it will be acquiring Gardiner Outdoor Products Corporation in Waldorf by the end of August.
Gardiner was founded in 1946 and has been providing equipment, parts and service for commercial cutters, contractors and homeowners in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia. Additionally, Atlantic Tractor will also sell agricultural equipment, parts and service.
“The acquisition of Gardiner will allow Atlantic Tractor to continue on its mission of growth, ensuring a successful and sustainable future for our customers, employees and stakeholders,” CEO Mel Goldsmith said in a release, which said stated the acquisition would be on or about Aug. 30. “We will be bringing onboard Neal Gardiner and the Gardiner team members to the Atlantic Tractor family, creating a seamless transition for our customers as we continue to provide them with excellent products and the exceptional customer service that they have been accustomed to by both Atlantic Tractor and Gardiner. Together, we will be stronger.”
“The Gardiner team is looking forward to providing our current customers as well as future customers with a higher level of service by joining the Atlantic Tractor Team," Neal Gardiner stated. “Since my grandfather began the business in 1946, we have done our best to deliver top quality customer experiences and lasting relationships. The Atlantic Tractor group will help take us to the next level.”
Atlantic Tractor LLC, the MidAtlantic’s largest John Deere Dealership, is a multi-store dealership with locations throughout Maryland, Delaware and southeastern Pennsylvania. Atlantic Tractor offers sales, parts and service for lawn and garden, commercial, compact construction, governmental and agricultural equipment. For more, visit www.atlantictractor.net.