Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, is opening its newest locally owned and operated store in Prince Frederick.
Opening its doors on March 14 at 118 West Dares Beach Road, Batteries Plus is dedicated to providing the community with quality products and services, all at affordable prices, according to a release from the business.
Batteries Plus Prince Frederick will provide residents services for their automotive needs, such as free car battery testing and installations on most vehicles, and help keep their cell phone, key fob, laptop, and tablet batteries lasting longer and more efficiently. Each staff member has experience working with top brands and operating systems to give the best inspection for a device, including phone repair for broken and cracked screens. The store will also offer a range of products, such as automotive batteries (ATV, snowmobile, motorcycle, car, marine, and golf cart), chargers, cell phone batteries, phone essentials, SLA batteries, alkaline batteries, and generators.
The new Batteries Plus location is owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur John Ray. Ray is a practicing attorney and opened his first Batteries Plus location in California in St. Mary's County four years ago. The California location is managed by John’s wife Patty Ray. The Prince Frederick store will be overseen by John and Patty.
John Ray spent four years in the Navy as a JAG Officer. After his time in the Navy came to an end he decided to practice law in Maryland’s southern peninsula.
“Southern Maryland does not have a place that provides the services that Batteries Plus does,” he said in the release. “We have an experienced management team that can offer key fob services, phone repair, as well as expert battery recommendations. Our team will provide a convenient and enjoyable experience for our customers.”
Throughout the pandemic, Batteries Plus locations across the country have remained open to help individuals, communities, and organizations keep their devices and electronic equipment, including laptops, hearing aids, medical devices like infusion pumps, monitors, carts on wheels, and more, running as smoothly as possible. Offering services to businesses, large and small throughout the community, Batteries Plus can make on-site assessments at each location and will provide services for lighting and fixtures, helping technology operate efficiently, repair damaged items and more. Batteries Plus of Prince Frederick will be another option for customers and local businesses to fulfill their essential needs.
Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wis., Batteries Plus has become the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair company.
“John and Patty Ray and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus, said in the release. “We are excited for the couple and their location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in southern Maryland.”
To find out more information about the new Prince Frederick location, visit www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator/md/princefrederick/batteries-plus-809 or call them at 443-968-2056.