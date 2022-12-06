Charles County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Bonnie Grady, left, poses with Charles County Chamber of Commerce Membership Manager Kathy Russell and Calvert County Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kathy Maney.
Southern Maryland business owners and affiliates gathered for an evening of recognition and cocktails at the "Best of the Best" awards gala on Dec. 1 at the Waldorf Jaycees.
The event is a twist on the former Southern Maryland News reader-approved contest, where businesses compete to be the best in their county. The Best of the Best gala allowed businesses to compete on a larger scale for recognition as the best in the region.
In June, the public nominated their favorite businesses in over 149 categories. After nearly 107,000 votes were cast from over 7,000 voters, the top three businesses in each category were recognized, with the winner receiving the "Best of the Best" award.
Inspired by a similar event on the Eastern Shore, attended last year by APG Regional Manager for Multimedia Advertisement Brook Ash, the gala provided a platform for the Southern Maryland community.
"The biggest draw and plus to this program is the community speaking through a voting process online and actually nominating and voting for the local businesses that they pay for," Ash said.
Miss Maryland 2022, Kayla Willing, announced the winners at the gala. Willing is competing in the Miss America competition on Dec. 15.
"These events are really fun for me because I get to recognize local businesses that are boosting the Maryland economy," said Willing. "Without these businesses, we wouldn't have the charm, we wouldn't have the class and we wouldn't have the economy that we have today."
Ash, joined by John Rives, director of operations for Southern Maryland News and DC Military publications, opened the ceremony by thanking the businesses for being a vital part of the community and recognizing them for being nominated.
"What an accomplishment to be selected as one of the best in our area, with thousands of businesses in Calvert County, Charles County Prince George's County and St. Mary's County," said Ash. "Tonight is all about celebrating each one of you and the honor of being the top businesses in your respective category, the best our community has to offer."
Erin Del Signore, associate director of community engagement for Charles County Public Library, accepted the first-place award on behalf of the library system. The library won first place in the bookstore category.
"We consider ourselves to be really, deeply rooted in the community, and to be recognized and voted on by our community members means a lot,” Signore said.
Kalie Kishpaugh, a mother of three and owner of Olde Towne Barber Shop in Leonardtown, won the first-place award under the barber shop category. Kishpaugh has owned the barber shop for two years and was inspired to take a leap of faith.
"I got twin girls and a son, and I just wanted to be able to, like, branch out on my own,” said Kispaugh. “During COVID, the opportunity came up, and I just took it, and I opened up my own shop.”
For Kishpaugh, the award meant more than a certificate.
"I'm trying not to cry. It's really awesome, especially, you know, only being open for two years," said Kishpaugh.
CEO of LifeStyles of Maryland Foundation, Sandy Washington, attended the gala as a finalist in the nonprofit category.
"This whole piece about best of the best, I think it's a matter of hearing back from the community that they appreciate the work that's been done," said Washington. "Just showing up and being a part of this has been fantastic."
