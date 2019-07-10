Sheetz For the Kidz kicks off July giving campaign
This month, Sheetz kicked off its annual month of in-store fundraising at all of its 589 locations to support Sheetz For the Kidz, an employee-driven charity supporting underprivileged children. Customers have the opportunity to support kids in their local communities through donation boxes near the register and also adding donations to their purchase at the point of sale throughout the month of July.
With 100% of all donations directly supporting local children, Sheetz For the Kidz provides children in need the opportunity to celebrate the holidays with gifts such as new toys, clothes and other basic needs. Working with the Salvation Army to receive wish lists from local families, Sheetz employees shop, wrap and host holiday parties for the children and their families.
In partnership with Make-A-Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions. To broaden the connection to the communities it serves, Sheetz For the Kidz recently announced a $601,000 donation to Feeding America to provide food to children in need.
In addition to the July campaign, customers can support kids in their community by:
•Purchasing a Sheetz For the Kidz water, with 25 cents from each bottle directly supporting the charity.
•Shopping on AmazonSmile and selecting "Sheetz For the Kidz" as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate 0.5% of your purchases to the charity.
•Donating online at https://www.sheetz.com/ftk.
The MIL Corporation named a Top Washington-Area Workplace
The MIL Corporation has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. MIL ranks 15th in the Large Business Category. This year’s list honors more than 150 companies including government contractors, law firms, nonprofits, schools, and businesses.
The Top Workplaces selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.
Maryland home prices rose in May
Residential home prices climbed in May compared to the same period in 2018, according to housing statistics released by Maryland REALTORS®. Average home prices rose by 4.1% while the median price increased by 4.2% as compared to the same time in 2018.
"The units pending (units under contract) jumped to 10,108 from 8,571 in 2018, while active inventory decreased from 3.5 months in 2018 to at 3.1 months in 2019," said Maryland REALTORS® President Merry Tobin. A 6 month to 6.5-month supply is considered to be a balanced market.
Of note, units sold experienced a drop of 1.8% due in large part to the drop in settled sales in Baltimore City as a result of the widely-reported ransomware attack.
The May statewide average sales price was $367,018 compared to $352,569 in 2018, while median sales price increased to $312,500 from $300,000. "This jump of 4.1 percent and 4.2 percent, respectively, is robust and may, in the long term, have a negative impact on housing affordability," Tobin added.
The Average Sale Price compared to Original List Price for May decreased slightly from 97.9% to 97.8% in 2019.
Local Government Insurance Trust announces board appointments
Local Government Insurance Trust announced the appointment of two new members to its governing Board of Trustees on Feb. 18, including a Charles County government official.
Eric Jackson serves as Charles County’s director of treasury, and helps coordinate one of LGIT’s largest members’ overall financial management. He also serves as the chair of the Maryland Government Finance Officers’ Association affinity group of tax collectors, and has served in recent years on LGIT’s Finance and Audit Committee.
Alan McCarthy is currently Cecil County executive, having also served four years as a Cecil council member. He has also served on the Maryland Association of Counties Legislative Committee, and has been a vocal and productive participant in MACo events during his six years in county elected office.
Young Realtor professionals donate resources to Christmas in April
On Feb. 13, Southern Maryland Association of Realtors' Young Professionals Network Committee donated $1,500 in proceeds from their last event to Rebuilding Together Charles County and Christmas in April in Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. Each charity received a $500 donation. Representatives from each organization were present to accept the donations.
“We look forward to supporting Christmas in April each year,” Lindsay Clark, YPN chair, said in a release. She continues, “It gives us all great satisfaction to help others take care of their housing needs.”