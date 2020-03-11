ProFlex welcomes new physical therapist
ProFlex Physical Therapy in Waldorf welcomed recently a new therapist to the practice. Dr. Jessica Johnson completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, Pa. She earned a bachelor of science in biology, a bachelor of science in health sciences and a doctorate in physical therapy. Johnson works with a diverse patient population and age range. As a former competitive soccer player, she has a special interest in athletes, according to a press release.
ProFlex Physical Therapy, formerly the Rehabilitation Centers of Southern Maryland, has been part of the community for over 28 years and has convenient early morning and evening hours. To schedule an appointment, call 301-870-7366.
Waldorf auto dealership recognized
Waldorf Toyota is being celebrated as a CARFAX Top-Rated Dealer based on verified reviews from actual customers, according to a recent press release. The select group of dealers being recognized in the inaugural CARFAX Top-Rated Dealers of 2019 received an average of 4.7 stars out of five. They are being celebrated for their commitment to building consumer confidence through exceptional service and customer care.
“These are verified ratings from real consumers,” Scott Fredericks, CARFAX vice president of marketing, said in the press release. “These ratings help other shoppers feel confident about choosing where to take their business.”
CARFAX.com has more than a million verified customer reviews.
Auto dealer gives $5,000 to Center for Children
Sheehy Nissan and Hyundai of Waldorf recently donated $5,000 to the Center for Children as part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ annual Giving Program for 2019, whereby $135,000 was given to charities throughout communities in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Hagerstown and Richmond, Va.
The Center for Children is dedicated to the promotion of positive mental health of children, youth and families, and the prevention and treatment of child abuse through therapy, education and advocacy.
La Plata company makes top list
JustTech of La Plata, a provider of managed IT and managed print solutions, announced recently that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named JustTech to its 2020 Managed Service Provider 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This popular list identifies North American solution providers that deliver operational efficiencies, IT system improvements and a higher rate of return on investments for their customers, according to a JustTech press release.
This annual list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250 who are focused primarily on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, large data center-focused on- and off-premises; and the Managed Security 100 made up of off-premises-focused, cloud-based IT security services.
JustTech supports over 3,000 clients across 5 states, according to the release. Since launching its managed IT solutions 10 years ago, JustTech has seen a 98% client retention rate and 0% turnover of JustTech employees that support providing these IT services to their clients. This has provided their clients with familiar and consistent individuals to support their IT needs.
“We are very humbled and honored to be recognized by CRN’s 2020 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category” Joshua Justice, president of JustTech, said in the release. “Special thanks to our innovative and hard-working employees that made this award possible and also thanks to our wonderful clients who have been with us on our journey and embraced our solutions.”
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2020 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/msp500.
Arts council looking for entrepreneurs
The Maryland State Arts Council is seeking stories about entrepreneurship in the arts. Do you know of an artist, small business or startup that represents an exciting addition to Maryland’s creative economy? Are you aware of an organization whose efforts have heightened the profile of arts and culture in an innovative way? Share your thoughts with MSAC for potential use in future marketing and communications.
This call for stories aligns with a focus on entrepreneurship by the Maryland Department of Commerce, where the new director of entrepreneurship and small business outreach, Allyson Redpath, is facilitating partnerships between businesses and resource providers, including access to capital, company counseling and small business workshops, seminars and events.
MSAC’s efforts to highlight the stories of entrepreneurship in the arts will last throughout 2020. Send your ideas to msac.commerce@maryland.gov, and include “Entrepreneurship in the Arts” in the subject line. Staff will contact senders whose stories are selected for inclusion in future newsletters, e-blasts or social media postings.
Real estate manager earns designation
Stephanie Erhueh, a manager with Long & Foster Real Estate’s Waldorf and Lexington Park offices, has earned the Graduate, Realtors Institute designation.
Awarded by the National Association of Realtors, the GRI designation recognizes that Erhueh successfully completed a course of study that provided a solid base of information designed to further their expertise within the real estate industry. She joins other top producers in the residential real estate industry who hold the designation across the nation.
Erhueh was named branch manager in March 2019. In the early stages of her real estate career, she earned the distinction of being named Rookie of the Year and Rookie Top Producer for the company’s Southern Maryland region in 2016. Her successes and knowledge of real estate led to a new role with Long & Foster as a trainer in 2017, and she began teaching new agents how to propel their real estate careers into the highest levels of success.
Active in the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors, Erhueh served for two consecutive years as a member of the Young Professional Network Committee. She was recently named by GCAAR as a 2019 award winner, an honor recognizing high-achieving Realtors who are considered to be among the best in the industry. Erhueh holds licenses in Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.
eMaryland Marketplace Advantage available
The Maryland Department of General Services announced the Office of State Procurement launched the state’s new e-procurement system eMaryland Marketplace Advantage last year. This initiative is a direct result of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s 2016 Commission to Modernize State Procurement, led by Lt. Gov. Boyd K. Rutherford (R).
General Services has partnered with Nitor, a procurement services firm focused on spend management, to oversee implementation efforts of the new system. eMMA is state-of-the-art procurement technology powered by the Ivalua Platform, a global leader in procurement technology. eMMA will allow buyers to collaborate with vendors from the bidding and contracting process all the way through the purchasing process.
Over 12,000 vendors have pre-registered in eMMA and have positioned themselves to do business with Maryland and its local governments. Vendors not yet registered are encouraged to do so. Vendors can access the system to conduct business or register by going to procurement.maryland.gov.
While the user experience is intuitive, help and training will be provided during the transition by the eMMA help desk. The state is currently in the process of training over 825 procurement professionals. Quick reference guides and other training aides are available at procurement.maryland.gov. Questions can be sent to emma.helpdesk@maryland.gov.
Bank announces $10.8 million in common stock
The Community Financial Corporation, the holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake announced recently that it has completed a private placement of 312,747 shares of its common stock. For shares issued to non-insiders of the company, the number of shares of common stock issued in the private placement was determined based on a price of $34.28 per share, which represents the 30-day average closing price ending on Dec. 17, 2019. For insiders of the company, as required by NASDAQ market rules, the amount of common stock issued in the private placement was determined based on a price of $35.43 per share, which represents the consolidated closing bid price per share immediately preceding the time the company entered into a binding agreement to issue the securities. There were no underwriting discounts or commissions.
“Through this offering, we wanted to provide residents of the communities we serve, including our customers and business partners, as well as our officers and directors, with the opportunity to invest in the Company. Our plan is to use the proceeds of the offering as part of the overall redemption of the Company’s outstanding $23.0 million of 6.25% fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes that are due on February 15, 2025,” president and CEO William J. Pasenelli said in a press release.
Leadership class learns about human services
On February 6, the Leadership Southern Maryland Class of 2020 participated in the sixth of nine educational sessions: housing and human services.
The morning began with Cathy Meyers, LSM founding sponsor and executive director at Center for Children Inc., presenting the Adverse Childhood Experiences, or ACE, assessment, according to an LSM press release. Afterward, she gave context to the assessment, educating the class on how childhood experiences, poverty, mental health and homelessness can be intertwined and how adverse childhood experiences can affect one’s ability to thrive. The class also received an overview of A.L.I.C.E, from Mike Bellis, LSM’19, executive director of United Way of Charles County. Bellis introduced the A.L.I.C.E. report which details financial struggles and hardships faced by Marylanders, many of whom are “one blown transmission away” from financial crisis, according to the release.
Chris Longmore LSM’09, attorney and partner at Dugan, McKissick & Longmore, led the lunchtime activity and discussion on how the class, as leaders, can help with housing and human services issues in Southern Maryland and beyond. Next, the class heard from representatives of area nonprofits including the Three Oaks Center and LifeStyles of Maryland Inc. The discussion centered on a number of topics related to homelessness in Southern Maryland
The class then traveled to Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore facility in Lexington Park where they learned more about the organization’s mission and volunteered their time.
For more information, contact Denise Foster, executive director, Leadership Southern Maryland, 301-862-7663, via email denise@leadershipsomd.org or visit www.leadershipsomd.org.
Department of Housing issues $347 million in bonds
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt announced last fall that the department conducted the largest mortgage revenue bond issuance in the history of the agency.
The department's bond-issuing entity, the Community Development Administration, issued more than $347 million under the Residential Revenue Bond program, according to an agency press release. Proceeds of the bond sales through that program are primarily used to finance mortgage loans to first-time homebuyers through the state's Maryland Mortgage Program.
"The majority of the Maryland Mortgage Program's resources come from the sale of these types of bonds, not the state's budget, so this highly successful program is funded and managed with virtually no cost to Maryland's taxpayers,” Holt said in the release.
The issuance received over $1.2 billion in investor orders, with more than 27% of filled orders coming from Maryland and national retail investors. The tax-exempt interest rates achieved through this bond sale will enable the department to continue to offer Maryland Mortgage Program loans at below market interest rates.
For more information about the Maryland Mortgage Program, go to mmp.maryland.gov.