Longtime SMECO chief announces retirement
Longtime Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative president and CEO Austin J. Slater Jr. submitted his retirement letter to the board of directors at its monthly meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15, according to a SMECO press release.
In his letter, Slater recounted his tenure as CEO for the past 17 years as rewarding: “I have proudly worked for our cooperative for more than 33 years. It is impossible for me to imagine my life without the time devoted, relationships made, and rewarding accomplishments I’ve experienced and shared with so many people here at SMECO and in the Southern Maryland community.”
To allow time for the board to select a replacement and to ensure a smooth transition, Slater said that he would continue in his role as long as necessary, but that the process should be completed and a new CEO should be in place in about six months.
SMAR 2019-2020 welcomes new officers and directors
The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors announced recently the newly installed board of directors. The new board was sworn into office during the 2019-2020 Installation of Officers & Directors at the SMAR offices on Oct. 1.
The 2013 SMAR president, Kevin Turner, installed the newly elected board of directors after an electronic ballot was conducted. Chris Hill, a Century 21 New Millennium Real Estate professional was elected as the 2019-2020 SMAR president. Chris was sworn into office by the 2018 Maryland Realtors President Boyd Campbell. Chris Hill provided his outlook for SMAR in the year ahead along with some of his ideas on how he will lead SMAR forward.
The 2019-2020 board of directors includes President Chris Hill, President-Elect Tanya Redding, Vice-President Gregg Kantak, Secretary/Treasurer Michael Funk and Immediate Past President Judy Szynborski as officers; and Lindsay Clark (Charles County), Susan Cleary (Calvert County), Walter Clews (affiliate director), Mark Davis (Calvert County), Patrick Dugan (St. Mary’s County), Paul Fenton (Maryland Realtors District 9 vice president), Carolyn Guy (St. Mary’s County) and Camisha Jonas (Charles County) as directors.
The Southern Maryland Association of Realtors is a trade organization dedicated to serving its members and the wider Southern Maryland community.
LSM Class of 2020 experiences economic, workforce development
On Oct. 3, Leadership Southern Maryland’s Class of 2020 held its first of nine program sessions to learn about economic and workforce development in the tri-county region. The program was sponsored by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the Charles County Economic Development Department. Ruthy Davis, LSM ‘14, director of regional workforce and business development for Tri-County Council of Southern Maryland, was the advocate for the session and planned the day’s events.
The day opened at the Charles County American Job Center in Waldorf where the class toured the mobile career center and heard from job service specialist supervisor Cheryl Thorne of the Maryland Department of Labor. They then moved to Regency Furniture Stadium where they met with Southern Maryland Blue Crabs general manager Courtney Knichel. This was followed by a panel discussion with the economic development office representatives from Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
The class then explored the topic of diversifying the local economy followed by a presentation on creating entrepreneurial communities by Wynne Briscoe, acting director for the southern region of the Small Business Development Center. The day ended with Davis along with Pam Wilkerson, LSM ‘19, of the Tri-County Council briefing the class on meeting the region’s workforce development demands.
Capital Area Bins aims to increase customers with U-Haul
U-Haul Company of Maryland Inc. announced recently that Capital Area Bins has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Charlotte Hall community. Capital Area Bins, at 29844 Three Notch Road, office A-1, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 240-249-0457 or visiting www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Charlotte-Hall-MD-20622/037587/.